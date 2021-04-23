Elkka reveals new single "Alexandra", announces new EP

MUMBAI: London based producer, DJ and label boss Elkka (real name Emma Kirby) shares "Alexandra", a new single lifted from her forthcoming EP 'Euphoric Melodies', out 21st May on Technicolour. Sitting firmly in a lane of her own creation, Elkka’s music is a cross-pollination between house, electronica, percussive beats and dreamy vocals. When performing, she immerses herself in her art - from expansive, cross-genre DJ sets to hypnotic live shows.

The EP, 'Euphoric Melodies', marks her first on the Ninja Tune imprint, references hope and optimism, “It’s about looking back on and towards euphoric moments, exploring how they and where they come from,” comments Emma. “Quite simply, I wanted to dedicate something to Alex, my love, who has been by my side for nearly six years through euphoria, through heartbreak and everything in between. Without her, I probably wouldn’t be making the music I make right now.”

"Alexandra" follows on from lead single “Burnt Orange", a sentimental homage to family, fit for sun kissed dance floors and front rooms alike. Upon its release, "Burnt Orange" received strong support from the likes of Mixmag, DJ Mag, Billboard and Guardian who described it as "A head-down, eyes-shut statement of intent.” It also garnered impressive radio support across the board from Annie Mac, Danny Howard, Giles Peterson, Tom Ravenscroft, Jaguar and Mary Anne’s Hobbs who selected it as their Near Future Track Of The Day.

Deciding to take full artistic control over her music, Emma made the shift from singer / songwriter to producer and artist in 2016. During the same year, she also founded Femme Culture - a record label and collective born out of the desire to champion women and non-binary DJ’s in the arts and push forward-thinking music standing for inclusivity amongst all genders, backgrounds and beliefs. Over the years, Emma has gained support from well known peers such as Four Tet, Floating Points, Caribou, George Fitzgerald, SHERELLE, Annie Mac and more.

Elkka's EP 'Euphoric Melodies' is out on the 21st May via Technicolour, with new single "Alexandra" out now.