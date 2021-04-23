For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  23 Apr 2021 12:14 |  By RnMTeam

Bollywood mourns demise of composer Shravan Rathod

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Thursday night to express shock and mourn the demise of music composer Shravan Rathod of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo. Shravan breathed his last in Mumbai around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The renowned composer succumbed to Covid-19.

Confirming the news, trade analyst analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry."

Divulging details, producer Ashoke Pandit shared: "Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om shanti."

Music composer Pritam posted: "Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family."

Composer Salim Merchant wrote: "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."

Singer Kailash Kher tweeted in Hindi: "Shri Shravan Rathod, who mesmerised the nineties with his music, is no more. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the pain. My prayers for his soul. I've been fortunate enough to sing under his direction in the film 'Dosti' in the beginning of my career."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted in Hindi: "Extremely sad news. May God give peace to his soul."

Singer Adnan Sami expressed: "Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever-loving soul and a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli posted: "Sad to hear about the passing away of #Shravan ji of #NadeemShravan due to #covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90's. prayers with the family."

Filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted: "V v sad .. just came to knw about the great music director #shravan he left all of us ..due to COVID .. very dear friend n colleague of mine .worked with him in #maharaja Always gave great melodies..my deepest condolences to his family. He will always remain in our hearts. RIP."

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Bollywood composer Shravan Rathod Anil Sharma Manoj Bajpayee music
Related news
News | 23 Apr 2021

Shravan Rathod, of composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passes away

MUMBAI: Shravan Kumar Rathod, of the popular music composer duo Nadeem-Shravan, passed away on Thursday. He was suffering from Covid-19 and was admitted here at Raheja Hospital in Mahim.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd release new 'Save Your Tears' remix

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande join forces with fellow pop superstar The Weeknd for a new collaboration. Just a few moments ago, both of the musicians shared the release of their latest “Save Your Tears” remix.

read more
News | 23 Apr 2021

Johnny Roars brings romance to rap with his latest single, 'Yaad Hai Tujhe’

MUMBAI: Singer-songwriter Johnny Roars explores romance in his latest rap single, 'Yaad Hai Tujhe'. Released under his label Roar Films Inc., the poet turned lyricist penned this track using inspiration from a very personal experience of love, loss and a touch of frustration:

read more
News | 22 Apr 2021

Kailasa's music inspiring youth to stay rooted to their culture: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Padmashri Kailash Kher has been famous for his unique persona. The singer’s songs cover a vast variety from entertainment to enlightenment. In the span of 15 years in the music profession, the singer has given various hits in Bollywood as well as devotional songs.

read more
News | 22 Apr 2021

Billie Eilish gets cozy with Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce

MUMBAI: It's never too early for summer romance rumors to blossom.This past weekend, Billie Eilish was able to get away from Hollywood and enjoy a low-key staycation up north in Santa Barbara, Calif. But as it turns out, the Grammy winner wasn't alone on her recent getaway.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
Bollywood mourns demise of composer Shravan Rathod

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Thursday night to express shock and mourn the demise of music composer...read more

2
Lakhwinder Wadali: I am happy 'Rab Manneya' has reached a remarkable position!

MUMBAI: Popular musician Lakhwinder Wadali who hails from a family of musicians did release a song called Rabb Manneya which is receiving immense...read more

3
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd release new 'Save Your Tears' remix

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande join forces with fellow pop superstar The Weeknd for a new collaboration. Just a few moments ago, both of the musicians shared...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal, starring Himansh Kohli & Arushi Nishank is out now!

MUMBAI: The melodious heartbreak song is composed by Meet Bros and written by Rashmi Virag; directed in beautiful Kashmir by Ashish Panda_read more

5
Kailasa's music inspiring youth to stay rooted to their culture: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Padmashri Kailash Kher has been famous for his unique persona. The singer’s songs cover a vast variety from entertainment to...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games