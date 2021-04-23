Bollywood mourns demise of composer Shravan Rathod

MUMBAI: Bollywood actors, musicians and filmmakers took to social media on Thursday night to express shock and mourn the demise of music composer Shravan Rathod of the popular Nadeem-Shravan duo. Shravan breathed his last in Mumbai around 9.30 pm on Thursday. The renowned composer succumbed to Covid-19.

Confirming the news, trade analyst analyst Komal Nahta tweeted: "Terrible news. Music director Shravan breathes his last, loses battle with COVID-19. Very sad day for music industry."

Divulging details, producer Ashoke Pandit shared: "Film Industry loses one of the most popular music composers #ShravanRathod of #NadeemShravan fame. His demise today at 9.30 pm has created a void in the music & film fraternity. He will remain alive with his music. Heartfelt Condolences to the family. Om shanti."

Music composer Pritam posted: "Saddened to know that Shravanji of Nadeem Shravan has passed away. Feeling numb. When will this nightmare get over. My deepest condolences to his family."

Composer Salim Merchant wrote: "Shravan bhai is no more. My respects and condolences to his family. Nadeem-Shravan have given us some of the biggest hits in the 90s. Covid has taken so many lives. Don't know when will this end...Really saddened by this news."

Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote: "Shocked to hear the news of Shravan ji (of Nadeem Shravan) passing away. A genuine humble human being and one of the biggest composers of our music industry. Another huge loss in this pandemic. God give strength to the bereaved family. Rest in peace."

Singer Kailash Kher tweeted in Hindi: "Shri Shravan Rathod, who mesmerised the nineties with his music, is no more. May God give peace to his soul and strength to his family to bear the pain. My prayers for his soul. I've been fortunate enough to sing under his direction in the film 'Dosti' in the beginning of my career."

Actor Manoj Bajpayee posted in Hindi: "Extremely sad news. May God give peace to his soul."

Singer Adnan Sami expressed: "Extremely saddened by the tragic news of legendary Music Composer Shravan ji's (of Nadeem/Shravan fame) demise... He was not just an incredible composer but also possessed an ever-loving soul and a beautiful heart. May he rest in peace."

Filmmaker Kunal Kohli posted: "Sad to hear about the passing away of #Shravan ji of #NadeemShravan due to #covid. A glorious chapter of Hindi film music comes to an end. They defined the music of the 90's. prayers with the family."

Filmmaker Anil Sharma tweeted: "V v sad .. just came to knw about the great music director #shravan he left all of us ..due to COVID .. very dear friend n colleague of mine .worked with him in #maharaja Always gave great melodies..my deepest condolences to his family. He will always remain in our hearts. RIP."

(Source: IANS)