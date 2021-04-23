Bicep releases Digital Deluxe album 'Isles'

MUMBAI: Out this week, the digital deluxe album comes with three new tracks - ”Siena (Feat. Clara La San)”, “Light” and “Meli (I)”. Commenting on the conceptualisation of “Siena”, electronic duo Bicep shares, “This track took many forms in the demo stage including much more melodic versions and multiple vocal directions. In the end, a much more restrained track felt best, letting Clara's vocals shine. We're both excited to develop this and explore the other versions in our live shows.”

With two years in the making, ‘Isles’ expands on the artful energy of their 2017 self-titled debut album ‘Bicep’, while digging deeper into the sounds, experiences and emotions that have influenced their lives and work, from early days in Belfast to their move to London a decade ago.

Bicep broke into widespread acclaim from critics and fans alike, with their album ‘Isles’ debuting at #5 on Worldwide Spotify Album Chart and continued support across BBC Radio 1 and 6 Music. Their recent headline performance for BBC 6 Music Festival followed their own hugely successful Global Livestream II—broadcast from London’s Saatchi Gallery and watched by fans in over 70 countries.

Described as "a tour de force of neon euphoria" (Resident Advisor), "brimming with restless energy" (Evening Standard), “one of the defining dance music albums of 2021” (Mixmag) and named The Guardian’s ‘Album of the Week’, where it debuted at #2 on the UK Official Albums Chart, earning the duo two BRITs nominations—for Best British Group & Breakthrough Act—in the process.

'Isles (Deluxe)’ is out on vinyl and digitally now.

Deluxe Digital Tracklist:

1. Atlas

2. Cazenove

3. Apricots

4. Saku (feat. Clara La San)

5. Lido

6. X (feat. Clara La San)

7. Rever (feat. Julia Kent)

8. Sundial

9. Fir

10. Hawk (feat. machìna)

11. Siena (feat. Clara La San)

12. Meli (I)

13. Light