Bhushan Kumar’s ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ sung by Jubin Nautiyal, starring Himansh Kohli & Arushi Nishank is out now!

MUMBAI: The melodious heartbreak song is composed by Meet Bros and written by Rashmi Virag; directed in beautiful Kashmir by Ashish Panda_

One of the most popular artists of his generation, Jubin Nautiyal, teams up again with Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series for a melodious heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’. Starring actor Himansh Kohli and dancer, actor, environmentalist Arushi Nishank, the intense song takes audiences through a journey of pain and betrayal. With its beautiful melody composed by Meet Bros and hard-hitting lyrics penned by Rashmi Virag, ‘Wafa Na Raas Aaye’ directed by Ashish Panda was shot in beautiful Kashmir and promises to pull your heartstrings.

Says Bhushan Kumar, “This is a simple, melodious track that is bound to touch audiences. ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ has been beautifully sung by Jubin Nautiyal and both Himansh & Arushi have conveyed the emotions of the track flawlessly with their performances. The combination of Meet bros composition and Rashmi Virag’s lyrics will touch your heart.”

Talking about the song says Jubin Nautiyal, “Talking about the song says Jubin Nautiyal, “I love and connect with songs that touch your heart and make you reminisce your love. Wafa Na Raas Aayee is a soulful composition with lyrics that make your heart wrench with sadness. Wafa is not only a song, it's a story, and an artist can only express art when it is coming from some truthful place.”

Himansh Kohli, who last collaborated with Jubin on the hit single ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’ which garnered 130 million+ views and has been a rage on Instagram and Facebook Reels, says, “It is always great to collaborate with such a talented person like Jubin Nautiyal and I want to thank Bhushan Sir for this opportunity yet again. My last song with Baba worked well and I hope people love the emotion behind Wafa Na Raas Aayee accompanied with breathtaking views of Kashmir."

Says Arushi Nishank, “Wafa Na Raas Aayee is one of the beautifully composed heartbreak songs I have heard. I will always cherish the experience we had since the time I heard the song, to shooting for the song in Kashmir to now presenting the song to the audiences.”

Add Meet Bros, "Heart break songs are the flavor of the season and this one specially will pierce your hearts as the melody is touching but simple and catchy. The video of Wafa Na Raas Aayee will make you cry for sure."

Wafa Na Raas Aayee is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.