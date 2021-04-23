Better Noise Music and Beatchain partner to expand opportunities for artists

MUMBAI: Today, music marketing and distribution platform Beatchain announces a new partnership with leading independent record label and global artist development company Better Noise Music, sparking an initiative that will better help artists and listeners connect using fan engagement data. The strategic alliance puts the cutting-edge marketing and streaming metrics tools developed by Beatchain in the hands of the world-class creatives at Better Noise, allowing both the label’s roster of artists and their managers - from household names to emerging next-generation talent - to amplify their analytical approach to connecting with fans through music in more dynamic ways.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to partner with Beatchain,” said Allen Kovac, CEO and founder of Better Noise. “Their platform and capabilities as a forward-thinking data and marketing company have already allowed us to create successful fan-building partnerships using metrics for artists such as Bad Wolves, Cory Marks, and Dirty Heads. A recent example is our band All Good Things. We were able to track their organic growth on streaming platforms with their song “For The Glory.” The song is now approaching 80 million streams on DSPs as we prepare to take it to radio. That kind of innovation is a shared value for both companies, and we know other indie artists, managers and labels will see the genius in our new teammates.”

The announcement comes fresh off Better Noise’s continued radio success in 2020, when Mediabase named it the number one rock label for the third consecutive year in the U.S., and Billboard crowned it the top mainstream rock label of the year. Across its label, Better Noise works alongside some of the biggest names in heavy rock, metal and alternative music including Mötley Crüe, Papa Roach, Dirty Heads, Five Finger Death Punch, Atlas Genius, AWOLNATION. The label also plays home for emerging artists like The HU, Hyro The Hero, Fire From The Gods, Eva Under Fire, and From Ashes To New.

A testament to what can happen when creativity and business align, Beatchain is a one-of-kind marketing metrics and distribution development platform dedicated to helping artists gain the tools they need to build their own fanbase. The company boasts a unique insights dashboard that tracks every online social media post and song stream an artist has online, including a global map identifying the location of their fans. On top of that, Beatchain offers website design, smart Hypelinks, and even an automated ad-buying feature called Fan Builder, that helps target and promote music or releases straight to likely fans of the artist.

Dan Waite, President of Better Noise Music added, “Data is Better Noise Music’s secret sauce, driving us to be the #1 active rock radio label for the last 3 years. Beatchain’s data guided us in compiling the songs used in Better Noise Films’ upcoming horror-thriller feature The Retaliators, and on the film’s highly-anticipated original soundtrack. Additionally, we have used Beatchain data to increase our daily streams of Dirty Head’s hit ‘Vacation’ tenfold in 4 months, from December 2020 to April 2021, allowing us to correctly target those fans engaging with the song through the trending TikTok ‘Vacation Transition’ challenge.”

Waite is an IMPALA Board Member where he’s recently been heavily involved in the organization’s diversity efforts to level the playing field across all hirings and freelancers.

He is also an active member of AIM (Association of Independent Music), FAC (The Featured Artists Coalition), MMF (Music Managers Forum).

“Time and time again, we have seen our technology help artists at every level to grow their fanbase,” said Luke Mendoza, CMO of Beatchain. “Working with Allen and the expert team over at Better Noise Music will continue to amplify both team’s commitment to indie artists, and their opportunities for career growth and development in a competitive industry.”