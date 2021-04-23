For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  23 Apr 2021 12:04 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd release new 'Save Your Tears' remix

MUMBAI: Ariana Grande join forces with fellow pop superstar The Weeknd for a new collaboration. Just a few moments ago, both of the musicians shared the release of their latest “Save Your Tears” remix.

Before the release both the "Positions" and "Blinding lights" singers teases fan with the release. Ariana shared a snippet of the song they were working on together on Instagram. “@theweeknd,” Ariana captioned her post, and fans quickly put two and two together and figured out they are releasing a song.

The Weeknd has appeared on two Ariana Grande albums: My Everything (“Love Me Harder”) and Positions (“off the table”).

