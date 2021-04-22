For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2021 16:20 |  By RnMTeam

Keanu Silva kicks off 2021 with 'Turn It Up'

MUMBAI: Keanu Silva kicks off his 2021 release schedule with his incredible new hit ‘Turn It Up’. The dance inducing, future house track provides a glimmer of light to these dark times. Perfect for the coming summer months, the German native turns up the heat with "Turn It Up", "You make the darkness turn into light. You make the fire burning inside".

Keanu Silva was Germany’s best-kept secret prior to his recent releases, catapulting him straight into the limelight. "Fine Day'' mutated into one of the most played tracks during Tomorrowland 2018, whilst the high-profile collaboration "King Of My Castle" with future house legend Don Diablo earned the talented DJ a spot in the hearts of his fans. The remake of Wamdue Project's track managed to reach over 40 million streams on Spotify, leaving a lasting impression on the scenes' biggest DJ/producers, including Martin Garrix, Lucas & Steve, Laidback Luke, and many others. His collaboration with Laidback Luke "Oh Yes (Rockin’ With The Best)" was another career highlight, having racked up over 16 million streams on Spotify. Additionally, he recently produced remixes for Lost Frequencies, Tiësto, Dimtri Vegas & Like Mike and Lil Baby. 2021 is going to be another exciting year for Keanu with a plethora of releases for fans to look forward to.

Keanu Silva Turn It Up music Singer
