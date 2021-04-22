Kailasa's music inspiring youth to stay rooted to their culture: Kailash Kher

MUMBAI: Renowned singer Padmashri Kailash Kher has been famous for his unique persona. The singer’s songs cover a vast variety from entertainment to enlightenment. In the span of 15 years in the music profession, the singer has given various hits in Bollywood as well as devotional songs.

On his recent visit to Mahakumbh mela held at Haridwar, Kher said, “I felt really honoured to be invited at the auspicious Mahakumbh mela by Nepal’s former King - Gyanendra Singh and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashananda Giri Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara. Keeping in consideration all the necessary Covid19 guidelines, we took a holy dip in the Ganges and performed pooja. I prayed for the welfare of humanity.”

“I have a lot of respect for our Sanatan Dharma traditions and therefore, my band ‘Kailasa’ always try to give our best in educating today’s youth about the richness of our culture and the importance of spiritualism to keep oneself rooted and in touch with the higher power. I also want to express my gratitude to Dr Chinmaya Pandya, Pro Vice Chancellor, Dev Sanskriti Vishwa Vidyalaya, Shanti Kunj Haridwar, for his hospitality,” said Kailash Kher.

It is important to learn that the singer prefers to stay at Shanti Kunj whenever he visits Haridwar, as he feels the campus of Shanti Kunj has Godly vibes. The organization, Shanti Kunj Gayatri Parivar was founded by Sri Ram Sharma Acharya.

Meanwhile, Kailash Kher has also sung two songs for the Mahakumbh 2021. One of the songs was written by Kumbh Mela IG Sanjay Gunjyal and Inspector Praveen Aalok. The composition of the song was done by Kailash Kher. And the other song was sung by Kailash Kher along with famous composer Vishal Bhardwaj.