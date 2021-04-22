For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2021 19:19 |  By RnMTeam

Jaani, B Praak, and Arvindr Khaira launch the new talent, Romaana's debut single, 'Goriyaan Goriyaan' on Desi Melodies

MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer, Romaana released his first single, ‘Goriyaan Goriyaan’ on 21st April under the production of Desi Melodies. Written and composed by Jaani, arranged by B-Praak, the song describes a brown-skinned boy's unfortunate experiences in the real world and spins a quirky take on how fairer skin always gets an advantage. The music video features the 26-year-old opposite Jasmin Bajwa where the director, Arvindr Khaira beautifully depicts a one-sided love story unlike ever before with an unexpected twist. The video is currently trending in India and has already crossed 2 million views.

Romaana was discovered by Jaani in 2017 and since then he has been mentored by the ace lyricist, giving him the opportunity to be a part of record-shattering songs like Arijit Singh's 'Pachtaoge' and 'Filhall' by B-Praak. He has also composed the first stanza of B-Praak’s ‘Baarish Ki Jaaye’ featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma, and is credited as the lyricist of Jassie Gill’s super hit song ‘Ehna Chauni Aa’ that earned him critical appreciation and brilliant fan reaction. The young talent has contributed to superhits like ‘Haath Chumme’, ‘Sufna’ and ‘Qismat’ as well.

While ‘Goriyaan Goriyaan,’ is Romaana’s official debut song, he has already garnered a massive audience in North India because of his soothing voice, second-to-none guitar skills, and dapper looks. His covers on social media have helped him gain immense support from the industry and propelled him into stardom. It’s just a matter of time that Romaana takes the centre stage and redefines the future of Punjabi pop.

