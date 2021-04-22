For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2021 15:29 |  By RnMTeam

CloudNone teases forthcoming EP with 'Dizzy Lifted' out now via Monstercat

MUMBAI: Announcing his upcoming EP, CloudNone returns to Monstercat for the rhapsodic single ‘Dizzy Lifted.’ Built around a bouncy house rhythm and heavy use of vocal samples, CloudNone’s latest offers fans a first taste of the upcoming EP due out in July, 2021. ‘Dizzy Lifted’ is available now on all streaming platforms via Monstercat.

An overjoyed house affair, ‘Dizzy Lifted’ highlights CloudNone’s production mastery, particularly with repurposing vocal clips. From the main chorus line to the top melody to the bridge’s buildup, CloudNone’s instrumental is saturated with several vocal samples that are each modulated with distinctly different techniques. Underlying the dazzling amalgamation, a playful bassline and agile house beat provide the backbone supporting the lively track. ‘Dizzy Lifted’ is an immediately catchy tune that indicates CloudNone might just have one of the EPs of the summer on his hands.

'Dizzy Lifted is that natural high, that euphoria that hits when you feel on top of the world.'- CloudNone

CloudNone is off to a blisteringly hot start to 2021. ‘Dizzy Lifted’ already marks the anonymous producer’s third original production of the year following ‘Dream Running’ with serial-collaborator Direct and ‘Dopamine’. Additionally, CloudNone has scored two enormous remixes this year for the incomparable Gareth Emery and melodic favorite William Black, the latter of which has already accrued nearly 100,000 streams in only two weeks. After an impressive 2020 that saw CloudNone constantly in headlines, the blossoming producer looks truly poised to breakout to new heights. CloudNone’s forthcoming EP is due out in July via Monstercat.

CloudNone EP Dizzy Lifted Monstercat
