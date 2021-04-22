For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  22 Apr 2021 19:43 |  By RnMTeam

Billie Eilish gets cozy with Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce

MUMBAI: It's never too early for summer romance rumors to blossom.

This past weekend, Billie Eilish was able to get away from Hollywood and enjoy a low-key staycation up north in Santa Barbara, Calif. But as it turns out, the Grammy winner wasn't alone on her recent getaway.

Billie was spotted getting coffee with her beloved pit bull as well as an actor named Matthew Tyler Vorce.

The singer sported a Snoop Dogg hoodie and bike shorts as she waited for her beverage. As for Matthew, he wore an oversized sweatshirt, cropped denim jeans and a New Orleans Saints facial covering.

During the casual errands, photographers spotted Billie resting her head on the actor as he wrapped his arm around her. As you likely could have guessed, pop culture fans started speculating if a new romance could be on the horizon. Others, however, assumed it was just two friends spending quality time together.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CN5U245AuZ8/?igshid=wo7e413tmi05

While both parties aren't publicly commenting on their relationship status, Billie recently offered a rare glimpse into her dating life.

