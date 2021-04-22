Billie Eilish gets cozy with Actor Matthew Tyler Vorce

MUMBAI: It's never too early for summer romance rumors to blossom.
This past weekend, Billie Eilish was able to get away from Hollywood and enjoy a low-key staycation up north in Santa Barbara, Calif. But as it turns out, the Grammy winner wasn't alone on her recent getaway.
Billie was spotted getting coffee with her beloved pit bull as well as an actor named Matthew Tyler Vorce.
The singer sported a Snoop Dogg hoodie and bike shorts as she waited for her beverage. As for Matthew, he wore an oversized sweatshirt, cropped denim jeans and a New Orleans Saints facial covering.
During the casual errands, photographers spotted Billie resting her head on the actor as he wrapped his arm around her. As you likely could have guessed, pop culture fans started speculating if a new romance could be on the horizon. Others, however, assumed it was just two friends spending quality time together.
https://www.instagram.com/p/CN5U245AuZ8/?igshid=wo7e413tmi05
While both parties aren't publicly commenting on their relationship status, Billie recently offered a rare glimpse into her dating life.
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Brazilian superstar DJ & producer Alok has teamed up with multi-faceted UK sibling duo Everyone You Know (EYK) to release their new...read more
MUMBAI: Renowned singer Padmashri Kailash Kher has been famous for his unique persona. The singer’s songs cover a vast variety from entertainment to...read more
MUMBAI: Strap in for 7th Obi’s ‘Love & Goodluck’ album. The 11-track project shows the Ireland-based artist fully finding his feet, delivering a...read more
MUMBAI: Machine Gun Kelly has shocked fans after posting a photo of his 'slashed' neck. The American singer chose a daring spot for his new tattoo -...read more
MUMBAI: Multi-faceted singer, Romaana released his first single, ‘Goriyaan Goriyaan’ on 21st April under the production of Desi Melodies. Written and...read more