Amaal Mallik: I get a lot of love from around the world

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Amaal Mallik recently recreated international artiste Dua Lipa's hit track "Levitating" along with Sukriti Kakar and Prakriti Kakar.
Amaal thinks most of his songs over the past seven years or so -- as well as those of his brother Armaan Malik - are "global hits".
"I think I can speak for myself and Armaan (Malik). Most of our music in the last six or seven years, our songs together and some of my songs from Arijit (Singh) were global hits. I get a lot of love from around the world. I have got fan clubs in Mexico and Turkey and I feel very blessed," he declares.
Is Indian music getting the kind of global acclaim it deserves? "I think all of us are doing it not to make a dent outside. We just do it with all our heart and it is reaching music lovers outside of India," he says.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: If you're like us and can't stop obsessing over Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram posts, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because we...read more
MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter...read more
MUMBAI: Legendary DJ/Producer MK has appeared in a vibrant new global ad campaign for the Jaguar F-PACE. See MK and the new Jaguar F-PACE - Hard to...read more
MUMBAI: Photos have resurfaced of the One Direction alum, 27, having a boozy beach day while dressed as the Little Mermaid during a photoshoot. The...read more
MUMBAI: Popular rap star Cardi B feels fame has changed her appetite and that she never felt as hungry when she was broke. "Why am I always so hungry...read more