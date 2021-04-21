For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2021 12:53 |  By RnMTeam

Sukriti Kakar: Single tracks aren't the future, they are the present

MUMBAI: Singer Sukriti Kakar's recent single track "Galat hogeya" has received a good response, just as many independent tracks that are claiming top spots on the charts, giving tough competition to Bollywood music. Sukriti feels this is a great time for budding musicians.

Sukriti, along with twin sister Prakriti Kakar and Amaal Malik, recently came out with a recreation of international pop star Dua Lipa's hit "Levitating".

Talking to IANS about the success that single tracks are garnering lately, Sukriti says: "Over the past year, there have been really few movies whose music has been high on charts. Of course, there have been very few releases. Definitely, there is always going to be comparison between non-film music and film music but I feel slowly the lines are disappearing."

She adds: "I don't think singles are the future, they are the present and they are here to stay. Singles are becoming huge. If it's a good song and marketed well, it is catching the steam of something more than a Bollywood movie. I think it's a great time for musicians and budding artistes."

Sukriti is thrilled to have collaborated with Amaal and sister Prakriti for "Levitating".

"This has been a dream run for us. It is really big. Things like this don't happen every day. The fact that it happened to us at such an early stage is a blessing. This is also special because Amaal, Prakriti and I are coming together for the first time, " she says.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Sukriti Kakar Singer music
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2021

Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas vying to make it into the Knockout Rounds. But Team Kelly will again be at a disadvantage tonight, as its coach will be missing in action.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Goes Gender Neutral; Here Are The Nominations!

MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter than ever with neck to neck clashes amongst the greatest shows of the current year.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and express his love and devotion to the almighty.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Manzar by Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja, now out!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called Manzar coupled with a music video. The duo announced the launch of the song on their social media.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of music which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of the prestigious Indian Music Fraternit

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Marshall Sehgal and Afsana Khan's upcoming track Jhumka out now; gets instant love from netizens

MUMBAI: After belting out chartbusters like Waqt, Mitti and Tamasha, Marshall Sehgal is now back with his latest track. Titled Jhumka, the peppy and...read more

2
Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek...read more

3
Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal to bring a new heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ featuring Himansh Kohli, Aarushi Nishank and Rohit Suchanti!

MUMBAI: With over four billion views and counting, Jubin Nautiyal is soaring as an independent artist, with record breaking music in all kinds of...read more

4
Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas...read more

5
See Harry Styles acing Ariel Mermaid look

MUMBAI: Photos have resurfaced of the One Direction alum, 27, having a boozy beach day while dressed as the Little Mermaid during a photoshoot. The...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games