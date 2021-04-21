For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Apr 2021 16:42 |  By RnMTeam

Singer Kaka's new song 'SHE' receives great response within a week, features glamourous Kanika Mann

MUMBAI: Singer Kaka's new song was worth all the wait and it is evident from its increasing views on YouTube. Released by Pellet Drum Productions, the song titled SHE is written and composed by Kaka himself and features Kanika Mann, who tests COVID-19 positive recently.

The song was long-awaited after the success of his last hit ‘Bholenaath’ and there must have been immense pressure on the singer to deliver something much more. Throwing light on the same, Kaka said, “Yes, it’s true that after the success of 'Bholenaath', people were expecting something much bigger. I had the responsibility of going out of the way to deliver an even better track; but there was no pressure. The reason is I was pretty confident about myself, my content and of course, my listeners. I was sure that if I will put my soul into the song and give it my 100 per cent, people will definitely like it. And I think me and the team managed to win their hearts. People have showered us with love and appreciation and have boosted my confidence to do more and better work.”

The song has received 4.9 million views on Youtube alone, that too within a week. But for Kaka, numbers hardly matter. “I measure success in terms of the love received from your listeners. Maybe numbers are important for many people, but I don’t care about it much. My only focus is my content, my work and my audience,” he added.

Apart from the melodious track, it’s the video that’s getting attention. Kanika Mann, who features in the video with Kaka said she was scared about featuring in a Haryanvi video for the first time. “Everything was very well managed on the set and everyone gave their best to make this song a hit. The experience of working with all of them is something that I will never forget. I was indeed skeptical about featuring in a Haryanvi video, but after I heard the track, I instantly said yes. And I am happy that it was the right decision,” she stated.

Kanika was last seen in Zee TV's show 'Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega', which was very well received by the audience. She became a household name after the serial and went on to do several other music videos.

Currently, the actress is home quarantined as she tested coronavirus positive two days back. Informing about her heath condition, she had earlier stated, "Unfortunately, I have tested positive for COVID yesterday. The cases of COVID-19 are on the rise once again, and we must all be more careful than ever. I have isolated myself at home under the advice of doctors. I'll be back to work soon! Until then, I'd appreciate it if I'm given some time in solitude to recuperate and heal."

