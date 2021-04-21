For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Apr 2021 13:58

See Harry Styles acing Ariel Mermaid look

MUMBAI: Photos have resurfaced of the One Direction alum, 27, having a boozy beach day while dressed as the Little Mermaid during a photoshoot.

The pictures - which are from his 2019 Saturday Night Live performance—have gone viral on social media because, obviously, Harry can pull off any daring fashion look (see: his history-making Vogue cover shoot).

The latest unearthed pics show the "Watermelon Sugar" singer wearing a red wig, seashell bra and turquoise fish tail, as he seductively holds a flute of champagne. And don't forget that cigarette dangling from his lips.

One viral tweet read, "harry styles has officially claimed ariel and her entire brand."

When some users expressed that they aren't fans of the costume, one fan offered a scandalous solution, writing, "there's too much controversy around what harry styles is wearing i think he should just stop wearing clothes at all."

This photoshoot isn't Harry's only connection to mermaids. The Grammy winner actually has a tattoo of a mermaid on his forearm. When Hollywood Life asked why he got the ink, he replied, "I am a mermaid," and flashed what the outlet describes as "a cheeky smile."

Despite his attachment to the mystical, sweet creatures, Harry passed on the opportunity to play Prince Eric in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. A source close to the project told E! News in August 2019, "While [Harry] is a fan of the project he has respectfully declined the offer."

One fan speculated that Harry's photos, roleplaying as Ariel, explain why he said no to the film. As the fan wrote on Twitter, "Makes perfect sense as to why he didn't [accept] the role of Prince Eric. He wanted to be Ariel all along. And honestly I'm HERE FOR IT!"

He would have played the love interest to Halle Bailey's Ariel, but the part instead went to Jonah Hauer-King, the actor from World on Fire, A Dog's Way Home and the 2017 Little Women series.

Harry, in turn, accepted roles in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, following his appearance in Dunkirk in 2017.

As the fairytale goes, he met his now-girlfriend, Olivia Wilde, on the set of Don't Worry Darling, which she directed. In fact, Olivia, 37, recently gushed over her guy in an Instagram post, praising his team attitude on set.

"Not only did he relish the opportunity to allow for the brilliant @florencepugh to hold center stage as our 'Alice,'" she wrote, "but he infused every scene with a nuanced sense of humanity. He didn't have to join our circus, but he jumped on board with humility and grace, and blew us away every day with his talent, warmth, and ability to drive backwards."

Basically, the story has a Disney-worthy happy ending.

Harry Styles Olivia Wilde
