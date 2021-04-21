For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2021 15:56 |  By RnMTeam

Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas vying to make it into the Knockout Rounds.

But Team Kelly will again be at a disadvantage tonight, as its coach will be missing in action.

“I am so sorry, I am under the weather,” Kelly phoned in her absence. She didn’t test positive for COVID-19, but according to host Carson Daly, the protocols are so strict, she had to watch the Battle Rounds remotely.

Subbing in for Kelly is Grammy-nominated country/pop artist Kelsea Ballerini, who previously served as an advisor. She posted on Twitter: “When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family.”

As the Battle Rounds begin tonight, the coaches get a little bit of help from music industry powerhouses Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Dan + Shay (Team Blake), Brandy (Team Legend) and Darren Criss (Team Nick), who will serve as advisors and help prepare the artists as they get ready to go head-to-head. Each coach has one steal and one save.

In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Gean Garcia and Ryleigh Modig from Team Kelly perform Ariana Grande‘s “pov,” and Kelsea was torn about which way to go. So, she phoned Kelly, who told her, “Either way you go, it’s great. And you should feel safe picking whoever because I don’t think either one of them is going home.”

Here is where the teams stand entering the Battle Rounds:

Team Blake: Aaron Kunzelman, Avery Roberson, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Keegan Ferrell, Pete Mroz, and Savanna Chestnut.

Team Kelly: Ainae, Anna Grace, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Gihanna Zoe, Halley Greg, Kenzie Wheeler, JD Casper, Ryleigh Modig, and Savanna Woods.

Team Legend: Carolina Rial, Christine Cain, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Denisha Dalton, Durell Anthony, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, and Zania Alake.

Team Nick: Andrew Marshall, Awari, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Lindsay Joan, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, and Zae Romeo.

The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

Tags
Kelly Clarkson The Voice music Black Shelton Nick Jonas John Legend
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2021

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Goes Gender Neutral; Here Are The Nominations!

MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter than ever with neck to neck clashes amongst the greatest shows of the current year.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and express his love and devotion to the almighty.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Manzar by Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja, now out!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called Manzar coupled with a music video. The duo announced the launch of the song on their social media.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of music which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of the prestigious Indian Music Fraternit

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd tease a collab

MUMBAI: Save your tears for the day Ariana Grande and The Weeknd confirm they're cooking up another collab, which might be closer than you think.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal to bring a new heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ featuring Himansh Kohli, Aarushi Nishank and Rohit Suchanti!

MUMBAI: With over four billion views and counting, Jubin Nautiyal is soaring as an independent artist, with record breaking music in all kinds of...read more

2
See Harry Styles acing Ariel Mermaid look

MUMBAI: Photos have resurfaced of the One Direction alum, 27, having a boozy beach day while dressed as the Little Mermaid during a photoshoot. The...read more

3
"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that...read more

4
Manzar by Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja, now out!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called...read more

5
Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games