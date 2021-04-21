Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas vying to make it into the Knockout Rounds.
But Team Kelly will again be at a disadvantage tonight, as its coach will be missing in action.
“I am so sorry, I am under the weather,” Kelly phoned in her absence. She didn’t test positive for COVID-19, but according to host Carson Daly, the protocols are so strict, she had to watch the Battle Rounds remotely.
Subbing in for Kelly is Grammy-nominated country/pop artist Kelsea Ballerini, who previously served as an advisor. She posted on Twitter: “When @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family.”
when @kellyclarkson calls and asks you to keep her seat warm, you put all those years of being her super fan to work. thank you @johnlegend @nickjonas and ole pops @blakeshelton for making me feel like part of the @NBCTheVoice family. pic.twitter.com/Gst97bdhDU
— Kelsea Ballerini (@KelseaBallerini) March 23, 2021
As the Battle Rounds begin tonight, the coaches get a little bit of help from music industry powerhouses Luis Fonsi (Team Kelly), Dan + Shay (Team Blake), Brandy (Team Legend) and Darren Criss (Team Nick), who will serve as advisors and help prepare the artists as they get ready to go head-to-head. Each coach has one steal and one save.
In a sneak peek for tonight’s episode, Gean Garcia and Ryleigh Modig from Team Kelly perform Ariana Grande‘s “pov,” and Kelsea was torn about which way to go. So, she phoned Kelly, who told her, “Either way you go, it’s great. And you should feel safe picking whoever because I don’t think either one of them is going home.”
Here is where the teams stand entering the Battle Rounds:
Team Blake: Aaron Kunzelman, Avery Roberson, Cam Anthony, Connor Christian, Emma Caroline, Ethan Lively, Jordan Matthew Young, Keegan Ferrell, Pete Mroz, and Savanna Chestnut.
Team Kelly: Ainae, Anna Grace, Corey Ward, Gean Garcia, Gihanna Zoe, Halley Greg, Kenzie Wheeler, JD Casper, Ryleigh Modig, and Savanna Woods.
Team Legend: Carolina Rial, Christine Cain, Ciana Pelekai, Deion Warren, Denisha Dalton, Durell Anthony, Pia Renee, Rio Doyle, Victor Solomon, and Zania Alake.
Team Nick: Andrew Marshall, Awari, Bradley Sinclair, Dana Monique, Devan Blake Jones, Jose Figueroa Jr., Lindsay Joan, Rachel Mac, Raine Stern, and Zae Romeo.
The Voice airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.
