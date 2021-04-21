For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  21 Apr 2021 15:34

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Goes Gender Neutral; Here Are The Nominations!

MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter than ever with neck to neck clashes amongst the greatest shows of the current year. The makers have decided that the 2021 edition will be gender neutral.

Speaking of the heated contention, Marvel Studios' first web show on Disney+, WandaVision received five nominations, followed by Netflix's Emily in Paris and Amazon Prime's The Boys with four nominations each. Chadwick Boseman has received a posthumous nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has received two nominations in the Best Hero and Best Duo category.  Much talked about TV shows and movies like The Mandalorian, Wonder Woman 1984, Queen's Gambit, The Crown have also been nominated at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021.

Here are all the nominations from the Movie & TV Awards 2021 which will be held abroad on 16th May 2021 and will stream LIVE in the country on Voot Select

BEST MOVIE

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Judas and the Black Messiah
Promising Young Woman
Soul
To All the Boys: Always and Forever

BEST SHOW

Bridgerton
Cobra Kai
Emily in Paris
The Boys
WandaVision

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman
Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Daniel Kaluuya – Judas and the Black Messiah
Sacha Baron Cohen – The Trial of the Chicago 7
Zendaya – Malcolm & Marie

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Anya Taylor-Joy – The Queen's Gambit
Elizabeth Olsen – WandaVision
Elliot Page – The Umbrella Academy
Emma Corrin – The Crown
Michaela Coel – I May Destroy You

BEST HERO

Anthony Mackie – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Gal Gadot – Wonder Woman 1984
Jack Quaid – The Boys
Pedro Pascal – The Mandalorian
Teyonah Parris – WandaVision

BEST KISS

Chase Stokes & Madelyn Cline – Outer Banks
Jodie Comer & Sandra Oh – Killing Eve
Lily Collins & Lucas Bravo – Emily in Paris
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan & Jaren Lewison – Never Have I Ever
Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor – Bridgerton

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Annie Murphy – Schitt's Creek
Eric Andre – Bad Trip
Issa Rae – Insecure
Jason Sudeikis – Ted Lasso
Leslie Jones – Coming 2 America

BEST VILLAIN

Aya Cash – The Boys
Ewan McGregor – Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Giancarlo Esposito – The Mandalorian
Kathryn Hahn – WandaVision
Nicholas Hoult – The Great

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Antonia Gentry – Ginny & Georgia
Ashley Park – Emily in Paris
Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Paul Mescal – Normal People
Regé-Jean Page – Bridgerton

BEST FIGHT

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Final Funhouse Fight
Cobra Kai – Finale House Fight
The Boys – Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko vs. Stormfront
WandaVision – Wanda vs. Agatha
Zack Snyder's Justice League – Final Fight vs. Steppenwolf

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Elisabeth Moss – The Invisible Man
Jurnee Smollett – Lovecraft Country
Simona Brown – Behind Her Eyes
Victoria Pedretti – The Haunting of Bly Manor
Vince Vaughn – Freaky

BEST DUO

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar – Star (Kristen Wiig) & Barb (Annie Mumolo)
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier – Falcon (Anthony Mackie) & Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan)
The Mandalorian – Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) & Grogu
Emily in Paris – Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) & Mindy Chen (Ashley Park)
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm – Borat Sagdiyev (Sacha Baron Cohen) & Tutar Sagdiyev (Maria Bakalova)

