For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2021 13:49 |  By RnMTeam

Manzar by Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja, now out!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called Manzar coupled with a music video. The duo announced the launch of the song on their social media. This soft and melodious song is written by lyricist Gilbert Chettiar, Founder of Lafzon Music & directed by Devansh Patel. The song featuring Prashantt Guptha was shot during the pandemic across interesting locales in Mumbai.

Manzar is a beautiful song that captures the struggles of an individual, in this case a photographer who has lost his smile in the throes yet saying “smile please’’ is a part of his daily routine. He pushes himself to surge through the crisis and tries to bring back smiles to people around him by clicking portraits, in turn finds his inner joy and regains his smile.

Talking about the birth of Manzar and how the lyrics came into life, lyricist and musicpreneur Gilbert Chettiar said, "Only when the world around us shuts down, we begin to realize and become more aware of the reality around us and value things despite the vexatious thoughts occurring during crisis situations. I wrote Manzar in August 2020 sitting here in London. Manzar was born out of separation, hardship and the frustration of the pandemic. Manzar to me is self-realization. Manzar is a reflection of my thoughts and an effort toward centeredness. The song portrays the emotions which were hidden deep down inside me. Whilst I was still trying to reconnect with myself in difficult times.I didn't realize that happiness can be found in minuscule things. A song like Manzar cannot be written in a jiffy. Though I wrote Manzar in just one hour, it took a strenuous effort to express the dilemma."

Tracing his journey with music which began with winning Indian Idol Season 10 and now the vocals for Manzar, Salman Ali says, “ I always wanted to collaborate with Vipin bhai & I’m grateful that he thought of me for this song. People will love the amalgamation of two completely different genres in this song as I come from a sufi style and Vipin bhai has a soulful ghazalish voice texture. In addition to this song like ‘Manzar’ is the need of the hour.”

Adding to Salman Ali, singer Vipin Aneja said, “After singing “Jaane Tere Shehar Ka” for Irrfan khan in the film Jazba, I could resonate with Manzar the same way. I instantly fell in love with the lyrics & composition of Manzar. Also, it’s just apt in today’s times when there is misery all around and we have lost our smiles. This will bring back smiles on the faces of people.”

Director Devansh Patel said, "The day we shot Manzar, on the streets of Bandra, we realised that it was turning out to be much more than just a music video. Manzar was born out of separation, hardship and the frustration of the pandemic. A song this personal needed a personal story too. With poignant lyrics, mesmerising vocals, simple melody and an even simpler utopian message, Manzar was created for common people like us. Beyond lives and livelihood, the pandemic took away the most personal, powerful and profound emotion that unites mankind - our smile. Gilbert and Lafzon Music brings you a poignant parable of a photographer who has lost all hope in these trying times and sets out to capture the varied emotions of Mumbai and Mumbaikars. As the great Charlie Chaplin once said, "You'll find that life is still worthwhile, if you just smile. Manzar is an ode to humanity.”

Tags
Indian Idol Salman Ali Vipin Aneja
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2021

Manzar by Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja, now out!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called Manzar coupled with a music video. The duo announced the launch of the song on their social media.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja's next song, Manzar to release soon

MUMBAI: Salman Ali, who won the trophy at Indian Idol 10 and who has earlier crooned for films such as Satellite Shankar and Dabangg 3. is all set to release his new song along with Vipin Aneja called Manzar.

read more
News | 13 Apr 2021

Anu Malik did this to himself after listening to Neha Kakkar sing a song

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar, who is currently seen as one of the judges on Indian Idol 12, began her journey with the same show. She participated in the second season of the music reality show but was eliminated early.

read more
News | 10 Apr 2021

Neha Kakkar & Dhvani Bhanushali perform to 'Dilbar' their first 1 billion Hindi film song when Dhvani visited the sets of Indian Idol!

MUMBAI: Dhvani Bhanushali’s recent single ‘Radha’ presented by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series took the internet and airwaves by storm. The soulful, heady track was received with lots of love and appreciation since it's release and continues to power ahead.

read more
News | 10 Mar 2021

I would request you to teach me more in depth by coming at my farm house: Jackie Shroff to Sawai Bhatt on the sets of Indian Idol Season 12

\MUMBAI: In the upcoming weekend on the sets of the musically renowned show of Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol will see Jackie Shroff gracing the sets of the show. It will be the most enthralling night with full of entertainment and music masala.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
World Book Day: 5 Iconic musicians who documented their journey to success

MUMBAI: Musicians are elite writers who express the story behind their tracks within few minutes and have us listening to them on loop. Fans all...read more

2
"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that...read more

3
B-Town turns to pals with paws to battle lockdown blues

MUMBAI: Dogs are mankinds best friends, and the fur balls also make for perfect pals in times of dire need. Many Covid-marooned citizens say they...read more

4
Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas...read more

5
Ariana Grande and The Weeknd tease a collab

MUMBAI: Save your tears for the day Ariana Grande and The Weeknd confirm they're cooking up another collab, which might be closer than you think....read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games