"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of music which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of the prestigious Indian Music Fraternity.

Professionally trained under some of the most celebrated singers in India, Neeraj started his singing career in college when he was noticed by his teacher who motivated him to pursue his talent and passion for music professionally and gave him the right exposure “I don’t belong to an illustrious musical family. I belong to a very simple background where the only job parents understand are doctor, engineers, CA etc. My parents however have always pushed me and encouraged me to pursue music. They have done everything in their power to fulfil their child’s dream”

It was during his musical journey that he met profound Bollywood singer and director Rahul Mishra who gave his musical inclination the right path.

Under his guidance, Neeraj learnt music composition, song writing and off course singing “Rahul Mishra ji is my inspiration. Whatever I know today about music, he has taught me. He brushed up my skills and gave me the right opportunities and work to showcase my music to the world. Infact he is the one who gave me my first break in BHK Bhalla @halla.com where I got the opportunity to sing with Mr.Tochi Raina”

Neeraj will soon release his track “Sufiyana”