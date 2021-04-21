For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2021 18:11 |  By RnMTeam

Gil Glaze releases anthemic pop creation 'Wanted' FT. Koolkid

MUMBAI: Synonymous with glistening pop and dance productions, Swiss rocketing producer Gil Glaze delivers his first offering of 2021. Teaming up with globally renowned Scottish vocal sensation Koolkid, the songwriter behind BTS’ hit ‘Inner Child’ from their album Map of the Soul: 7, Gil Glaze delivers a radio-ready creation ‘Wanted’ – out now via Sony Music Switzerland.

Laying the foundations with a down-tempo introduction, Gil crafts a gentle instrumental arrangement, allowing Koolkid’s pop-leaning vocal piece to shine. Building up to a catchy chorus, Gil calls upon soaring synths and scintillating percussion to create an anthemic atmosphere, which has the potential to fill a stadium, as well as light up the soundwaves on the radio with its uplifting energy.

Signing to Sony Music Switzerland in 2019, Gil Glaze’s back catalogue features an impressive array of releases on the world’s most in-demand labels, including Spinnin’ Records, Martin Garrix’s STMPD RCRDS and Armada Music. With support from global superstars The Chainsmokers, Gil released an official remix of their hit ‘Honest’, which has amassed almost 4 million streams on Spotify alone, as well as supporting them on tour. Playing alongside other industry greats, Gil has shared the decks with the likes of Marshmello, Kygo, David Guetta, Tiësto and many more. Shining a light on his remixing abilities, Gil has created major remixes for dance royalty Robin Schulz, Martin Jensen, Kelly Clarkson to name a few. Securing residencies all around the world at the likes of TAO, Marquee Las Vegas, LIV Miami, Omnia San Diego, XS Las Vegas and many more, Gil’s globally adored sound continues to take him to new heights.

Tags
Gil Glaze Anthemic Pop Wanted Koolkid
Related news
News | 04 Feb 2021

Gil Glaze releases Anthemic Pop Creation 'Wanted' FT. Koolkid

MUMBAI: Synonymous with glistening pop and dance productions, Swiss rocketing producer Gil Glaze delivers his first offering of 2021.

read more
News | 15 May 2020

Gil Glaze & Rika are 'Addicted To The Rhythm'

MUMBAI: Crafting a chart-worthy slice of pop heaven, Swiss rocketing producer Gil Glaze returns to the release front with British pop sensation Rika for ‘Addicted To The Rhythm’ – out now via Sony Music.

read more
News | 08 May 2020

STMPD RCRDS releases DubVision, Bleu Clair and Josh Charm

MUMBAI: STMPD RCRDS has come up with three new song releases Bleu Clair- Need You, Josh Charm & Gil Glaze - Talk To Me and DubVision - Take My Mind. Bleu Clair - Need You, May 6th

read more
News | 15 Nov 2019

Cameron Bloomfield unveils new single 'Wanted' and sophomore EP 'The Morning After'

MUMBAI: London-based singer-songwriter Cameron Bloomfield has unveiled the double release of new single Wanted and new EP The Morning After, out now via Manchild Creations.

read more
News | 02 Aug 2016

Singers Aamir Shaikh, Mamta Sharma collaborate for single 'Lahori Kabab'

MUMBAI: Sound recordist-turned-singer Aamir Shaikh has collaborated with popular singer Mamta Sharma for a peppy single titled ‘Lahori Kabab’.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that...read more

2
Crazy Cousinz links up with Caitlyn Scarlett on new single 'Sweet Side'

MUMBAI: Dance music pioneer Crazy Cousinz has joined forces with English singer-songwriter Caitlyn Scarlett on new single ‘Sweet Side’, out 29th...read more

3
Britney Spears opened up about her career break and cleared up the real meaning

MUMBAI: If you're like us and can't stop obsessing over Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram posts, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because we...read more

4
"I wish Sridevi and I could talk to each other says Jaya Prada on the sets of Indian Idol season 12 airing on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television most famous show Indian Idol Season 12 is all set with the upcoming weekend episode where the Legendary and...read more

5
Rajasthan's renowned 'Hariprem Films' headed by 'Nitin Samadhiya' presents a plethora of royal symphony to India

MUMBAI: Hariprem Films presents Rajasthani single 'Vidaai' by Swaroop Khan.read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games