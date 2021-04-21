Britney Spears opened up about her career break and cleared up the real meaning

MUMBAI: If you're like us and can't stop obsessing over Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram posts, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because we finally have some answers.

At long last, the singer addressed a few burning questions—three, to be exact—about her life in a new video on Instagram on Friday, April 16.

Primarily, fans have been concerned with Britney's wellbeing and mental health, which was a focal point of The New York Times documentary episode, "Framing Britney Spears," in February.

At the end of her video, she said, "Next question is: Am I OK?" As Britney explained on camera, "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself."

If she was referring to "taking a break" from the stage, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III claimed in November that the real reason she hasn't been performing is because she's scared of her father, Jamie Spears, and is refusing to perform so long as he controls her career. He is currently co-conservator of her estate, though she is in the midst of a legal battle over her conservatorship.

She raised eyebrows last month for posting several mystifying images with the ambiguous caption "RED," including a red refrigerator, lips, a kitten and a pair of gloves.

Now, Britney is trying to clear things up by seemingly denying there's any hidden meaning behind the fridge image, in particular. She said in the video, "What does the red refrigerator mean on my Instagram? Honestly, I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage. It was red. And it was just really cool." However, she didn't mention the other pics in her explanation.

And before you start speculating that her Q&A was pre-taped long ago, she explicitly referenced her recent Malibu sighting in the caption, claiming this clip was filmed the same day.

Photographers spotted the "Toxic" artist at the Malibu Country Mart on Thursday, April 15, as she was shopping at the Madison clothing store. The photos show the pop star in black jeans, a crop top, a tan oversized blazer and sandals, wearing reflective sunglasses to try to go incognito.

In the caption of Britney's latest Instagram video, she acknowledged, "This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise ... but s--t ... the paps still found me !!!!" (For what it's worth, she went on to randomly rave about her stellar shopping experience at Brandy Melville for having "a touch of sweetness and a touch of hotness.")