For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2021 18:00 |  By RnMTeam

Britney Spears opened up about her career break and cleared up the real meaning

MUMBAI: If you're like us and can't stop obsessing over Britney Spears' cryptic Instagram posts, prepare to breathe a sigh of relief, because we finally have some answers.

At long last, the singer addressed a few burning questions—three, to be exact—about her life in a new video on Instagram on Friday, April 16.

Primarily, fans have been concerned with Britney's wellbeing and mental health, which was a focal point of The New York Times documentary episode, "Framing Britney Spears," in February.

At the end of her video, she said, "Next question is: Am I OK?" As Britney explained on camera, "Yes, I'm totally fine. I'm extremely happy. I have a beautiful home, beautiful children. I'm taking a break right now, because, um, I'm enjoying myself."

If she was referring to "taking a break" from the stage, her lawyer Samuel D. Ingham III claimed in November that the real reason she hasn't been performing is because she's scared of her father, Jamie Spears, and is refusing to perform so long as he controls her career. He is currently co-conservator of her estate, though she is in the midst of a legal battle over her conservatorship.

She raised eyebrows last month for posting several mystifying images with the ambiguous caption "RED," including a red refrigerator, lips, a kitten and a pair of gloves.

Now, Britney is trying to clear things up by seemingly denying there's any hidden meaning behind the fridge image, in particular. She said in the video, "What does the red refrigerator mean on my Instagram? Honestly, I just thought it was cool. I thought it was vintage. It was red. And it was just really cool." However, she didn't mention the other pics in her explanation.

And before you start speculating that her Q&A was pre-taped long ago, she explicitly referenced her recent Malibu sighting in the caption, claiming this clip was filmed the same day.

Photographers spotted the "Toxic" artist at the Malibu Country Mart on Thursday, April 15, as she was shopping at the Madison clothing store. The photos show the pop star in black jeans, a crop top, a tan oversized blazer and sandals, wearing reflective sunglasses to try to go incognito.

In the caption of Britney's latest Instagram video, she acknowledged, "This was me yesterday before I went to Malibu randomly in my boyfriend's brown blazer to stay in disguise ... but s--t ... the paps still found me !!!!" (For what it's worth, she went on to randomly rave about her stellar shopping experience at Brandy Melville for having "a touch of sweetness and a touch of hotness.")

Tags
Britney Spears Singer music
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2021

Sander van Doorn Golden' ft. Blondfire

MUMBAI: Dutch titan Sander van Doorn has teamed up with American indie/pop band Blondfire on stunning new single ‘Golden’ – out now via Spinnin’ Records.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Crazy Cousinz links up with Caitlyn Scarlett on new single 'Sweet Side'

MUMBAI: Dance music pioneer Crazy Cousinz has joined forces with English singer-songwriter Caitlyn Scarlett on new single ‘Sweet Side’, out 29th January.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

MK appears in new global campaign amidst dynamic partnership with Jaguar Cars

MUMBAI: Legendary DJ/Producer MK has appeared in a vibrant new global ad campaign for the Jaguar F-PACE. See MK and the new Jaguar F-PACE - Hard to Forget

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Singer Kaka's new song 'SHE' receives great response within a week, features glamourous Kanika Mann

MUMBAI: Singer Kaka's new song was worth all the wait and it is evident from its increasing views on YouTube. Released by Pellet Drum Productions, the song titled SHE is written and composed by Kaka himself and features Kanika Mann, who tests COVID-19 positive recently.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas vying to make it into the Knockout Rounds. But Team Kelly will again be at a disadvantage tonight, as its coach will be missing in action.

read more

RnM Biz

News
BIG FM brings Cricket -Crazy fans closer to the game; launches sporting and trivia extravaganza– T20 MAHAYODHA

MUMBAi- When it comes to fostering fan and listener engagement, no one does it better than BIG FMread more

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

top# 5 articles

1
"I wish Sridevi and I could talk to each other says Jaya Prada on the sets of Indian Idol season 12 airing on Sony Entertainment Television

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television most famous show Indian Idol Season 12 is all set with the upcoming weekend episode where the Legendary and...read more

2
Rajasthan's renowned 'Hariprem Films' headed by 'Nitin Samadhiya' presents a plethora of royal symphony to India

MUMBAI: Hariprem Films presents Rajasthani single 'Vidaai' by Swaroop Khan.read more

3
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Goes Gender Neutral; Here Are The Nominations!

MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter...read more

4
Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to have performed at Vaishno Devi shrine

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar performed at Vaishno Devi, and she says it was a blessing to be able to perform at the shrine during the ongoing festival...read more

5
Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games