Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal to bring a new heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ featuring Himansh Kohli, Aarushi Nishank and Rohit Suchanti!

MUMBAI: With over four billion views and counting, Jubin Nautiyal is soaring as an independent artist, with record breaking music in all kinds of genres. The perfect voice to emote heartbreak, Jubin Nautiyal has delivered hits like 'Tujhe Kitna Chahein', ‘Dil Chahte Ho’, ‘Main Jis Din Bhulaa Du’ and ‘Lut Gaye and now brings to you another song by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series – Wafa Na Raas Aayee - starring the talented Himansh Kohli, beautiful Aarushi Nishank and dapper Rohit Suchanti.
Composed by Meet Bros, with lyrics by Rashmi Virag, Wafa Na Raas Aayi is emotional and melancholic and tells a gripping story of pain and betrayal.
Capturing the beautiful and surreal Kashmir, director Ashish Panda has blended the essence of the location with his story making the soulful track hard hitting. Says Bhushan Kumar, “Wafa Na Raas Aayee is at its core a very pure, simple song. Its beauty lies in its simplicity and who better than Jubin Nautiyal to express the pain and emotions that the song is trying to convey.”
‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ will be out on 23rd April on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: Photos have resurfaced of the One Direction alum, 27, having a boozy beach day while dressed as the Little Mermaid during a photoshoot. The...read more
MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that...read more
MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called...read more
MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek...read more
MUMBAI: After belting out chartbusters like Waqt, Mitti and Tamasha, Marshall Sehgal is now back with his latest track. Titled Jhumka, the peppy and...read more