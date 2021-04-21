Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and express his love and devotion to the almighty. The music composed for the same is by Altaaf and Manny whereas lyrics are penned down by Puneet Gururani.

Babul Supriyo is a well-known name in the Indian Music Industry and primarily sings in Hindi, Bengali, and Odia languages. He has also done playback singing in 11 other languages during his musical career and is the recipient of many awards and accolades. He entered politics in 2014 and joined Narendra Modi's government. He previously served as Union Minister of State for Ministry of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation and Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises.

Mere Ram is a soulful bhajan in the praise of Lord Ram, the 7th incarnation of Lord Vishnu. Lyrics like Tere Bin Yeh Jeevan Kis Kaam Ka, directly express the devotion of a devotee towards its deity and seek their blessing.