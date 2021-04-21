Ariana Grande and The Weeknd tease a collab

MUMBAI: Save your tears for the day Ariana Grande and The Weeknd confirm they're cooking up another collab, which might be closer than you think.
Both superstars teased an eight-second audio snippet on Twitter Monday (April 19) of their breathy vocals harmonizing the lyric, "I don't know why I run away" from his After Hours cut "Save Your Tears." There will be no tears of joy left to cry if they release what sounds like the remix of his Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit, which is currently sitting at No. 5 on the chart latest chart, dated April 24.
The Weeknd recently hopped on the "off the table" duet featured on Grande's recent Billboard 200 No. 1 album Positions, which came six years after their first collaboration and Hot 100 No. 7 hit "Love Me Harder" from her 2014 sophomore album My Everything.
When it comes to their other noteworthy collaborations, both artists have a knack for tapping Doja Cat for hit remixes, including Grande's "34+35" remix (also with Megan Thee Stallion), which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and The Weeknd's "In Your Eyes" remix (although the original song without credit to Doja hit No. 16 on the tally). The "Say So" rapper was also featured on the Positions top 40 cut "Motive."
Listen to their new audio snippet below.
@ArianaGrande pic.twitter.com/3V0TGOyj1C
— The Weeknd (@theweeknd) April 19, 2021
@theweeknd pic.twitter.com/nQUaPBCOik
— Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 19, 2021
