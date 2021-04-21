For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  21 Apr 2021 15:16 |  By RnMTeam

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd tease a collab

MUMBAI: Save your tears for the day Ariana Grande and The Weeknd confirm they're cooking up another collab, which might be closer than you think.

Both superstars teased an eight-second audio snippet on Twitter Monday (April 19) of their breathy vocals harmonizing the lyric, "I don't know why I run away" from his After Hours cut "Save Your Tears." There will be no tears of joy left to cry if they release what sounds like the remix of his Billboard Hot 100 top 5 hit, which is currently sitting at No. 5 on the chart latest chart, dated April 24.

The Weeknd recently hopped on the "off the table" duet featured on Grande's recent Billboard 200 No. 1 album Positions, which came six years after their first collaboration and Hot 100 No. 7 hit "Love Me Harder" from her 2014 sophomore album My Everything.

When it comes to their other noteworthy collaborations, both artists have a knack for tapping Doja Cat for hit remixes, including Grande's "34+35" remix (also with Megan Thee Stallion), which peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and The Weeknd's "In Your Eyes" remix (although the original song without credit to Doja hit No. 16 on the tally). The "Say So" rapper was also featured on the Positions top 40 cut "Motive."

Listen to their new audio snippet below.

Tags
Ariana Grande The Weeknd music Singer
Related news
News | 21 Apr 2021

Reason why Kelly Clarkson is missing from 'The Voice' battle rounds

MUMBAI: The Voice Battle Rounds continue with each of the 40 artists selected by coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Nick Jonas vying to make it into the Knockout Rounds. But Team Kelly will again be at a disadvantage tonight, as its coach will be missing in action.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Goes Gender Neutral; Here Are The Nominations!

MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter than ever with neck to neck clashes amongst the greatest shows of the current year.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek the blessings of Lord Ram and express his love and devotion to the almighty.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

Manzar by Indian Idol Winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja, now out!

MUMBAI: Indian Idol 10 winner Salman Ali and playback singer Vipin Aneja (Jazbaa and Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster) are out with an original track called Manzar coupled with a music video. The duo announced the launch of the song on their social media.

read more
News | 21 Apr 2021

"I don't belong to an illustrious musical family" says Singer Neeraj Joshi who is happy, nervous and excited for his new single "Sufiyana"

MUMBAI: Insisting that his foray into the world of music was not a flash-in-the-pan decision, singer Neeraj Joshi, hailing from Ghaziabad says that it’s his passion & love for the craft of music which is the prime factor that attracts him to be a part of the prestigious Indian Music Fraternit

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021 Goes Gender Neutral; Here Are The Nominations!

MUMBAI: The Movie & TV Awards limited itself to a special edition last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Come 2021, the gala is back and hotter...read more

2
Sukriti Kakar: Single tracks aren't the future, they are the present

MUMBAI: Singer Sukriti Kakar's recent single track "Galat hogeya" has received a good response, just as many independent tracks that are claiming top...read more

3
Marshall Sehgal and Afsana Khan's upcoming track Jhumka out now; gets instant love from netizens

MUMBAI: After belting out chartbusters like Waqt, Mitti and Tamasha, Marshall Sehgal is now back with his latest track. Titled Jhumka, the peppy and...read more

4
Babul Supriyo unveils 'Mere Ram' bhajan on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami

MUMBAI: On the occasion of Ram Navami, Babul Supriyo, an Indian playback Singer and Politician released another devotional track, ‘Mere Ram’ to seek...read more

5
Bhushan Kumar and Jubin Nautiyal to bring a new heartbreak song ‘Wafa Na Raas Aayee’ featuring Himansh Kohli, Aarushi Nishank and Rohit Suchanti!

MUMBAI: With over four billion views and counting, Jubin Nautiyal is soaring as an independent artist, with record breaking music in all kinds of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games