For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Apr 2021 17:35 |  By RnMTeam

World Book Day: 5 Iconic musicians who documented their journey to success

MUMBAI: Musicians are elite writers who express the story behind their tracks within few minutes and have us listening to them on loop. Fans all over the world are often curious to know what goes on in the inner world of their favorite artists and how they reached the pedestal they stand on today. This World Book Day, we answer some of your question from artists itself who through autobiographies, have given details of their journey to and in the music industry. While you get up and close with your favorite artist through the books mentioned below, you can catch their biggest hits on Vh1 India’s special playlist – Vh1 WorldSmiths, 23rd April 2021 at 12pm
 
1. Me by Elton John

In his first and only official autobiography, music icon Elton John reveals the truth about his extraordinary life, from his rollercoaster lifestyle as shown in the film Rocketman, to becoming a living legend. Elton also writes powerfully about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, humble, and open, this is Elton on his music and his relationships, his passions, and his mistakes. This is a story that will stay with you by a living legend.

2. I Am Brian Wilson by Brian Wilson

I Am Brian Wilson reveals as never before the man who fought his way back to stability and creative relevance, who became a mesmerizing live artist, who forced himself to reckon with his own complex legacy. Whether he's talking about his childhood, his bandmates, or his own inner demons, Wilson's story, told in his own voice and in his own way, unforgettably illuminates the man behind the music, working through the turbulence and discord to achieve, at last, a new harmony.

3. Decoded by Jay Z

Decoded is a book like no other: a collection of lyrics and their meanings that together tell the story of a culture, an art form, a moment in history, and one of the most provocative and successful artists of our time. The book takes us through “A riveting exploration of Jay-Z’s journey.

4. Unfaith Music & Disappearing Ink by Elvis Costello

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink provides readers with a master’s catalogue of a lifetime of great music. Costello reveals the process behind writing and recording legendary albums like My Aim Is True, This Year’s Model, Armed Forces, Almost Blue, Imperial Bedroom, and King of America. He tells the detailed stories, experiences, and emotions behind his great songs.

5. Benson: The Autobiography

Benson: The Autobiography follows George's remarkable rise from the ghettos of Pittsburgh to the stages of South Africa, and everywhere in between. A treat for serious listeners, hardcore guitar aficionados, and casual music followers alike, George's long-awaited book allows readers to meet the man who is one of the most beloved, prolific, and bestselling musicians of his or any other era.

 

Tags
Vh1 India Vh1 WorldSmiths Benson Unfaith Music Disappearing Ink Elvis Costello Elton John Brian Wilson
Related news
News | 10 Mar 2021

She Cheers For Her: Defying social clichés, Vh1 India applauded those women who support each other through Women’s Day campaigns

MUMBAI: Beyonce rightly said that the world is run by girls and when they support one another, there is no limitations to their success.

read more
News | 23 Jan 2021

Adele reaches divorce settlement with Simon Konecki

MUMBAI: Singer Adele on Friday finalised her divorce settlement with estranged husband Simon Konecki. Simon, who is the CEO of Adele Drop4Drop charity, filed for settlement along with Adele on Thursday. The settlement of $171 million got finalised a day later.

read more
News | 13 Jan 2021

Elton John inspired Victoria Beckham to step away from Spice Girls

MUMBAI: Singer-turned-designer Victoria Beckham says she was inspired to step away from the popular band Spice Girls by legendary English singer-songwriter Elton John.

read more
News | 01 Jan 2021

Elton John tired of singing same hits at concerts

MUMBAI: Legendary English singer-songwriter Elton John says he is tired of singing the same hit songs over and over again at concerts.

read more
News | 30 Dec 2020

This New Year’s Eve, party safely! Because#COVIdiotsAreOutThere, says Vh1 India

MUMBAI: It’s almost time to bid adieu to 2020 and welcome 2021, but COVID-19 hasn’t left yet. With social-distancing norms and the recently imposed night curfew, people all over the country are facing the dilemma of celebrating the new year.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Lyricist Mehboob: Line between film music and indie music has blurred

MUMBAI: The line between film music and indie music has blurred lately, feels noted lyricist Mehboob, who has over 25 years of experience in the film...read more

2
Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to have performed at Vaishno Devi shrine

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar performed at Vaishno Devi, and she says it was a blessing to be able to perform at the shrine during the ongoing festival...read more

3
Kannada music director breaks down while explaining his ordeal to get an oxygen cylinder

\MUMBAI: Hours after Kannada film director, Guruprasad, lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, noted Kannada music director,...read more

4
Goldie Sohel unveils the story behind 'Aaj Sajeya' and 'Kinne Saalan Baad'

MUMBAI: Goldie Sohel cannot keep calm. Composer-songwriter-singer Goldie Sohel released two singles, a new wedding song “Aaj Sajeya”, the music...read more

5
Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to get an opportunity to perform Live at the Vaishno Devi shrine on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

MUMBAI: On the 6th day of Navratri i.e. April 18, the devotees will worship Goddess Katyayani, one of Mother Goddess Durga's 9 avatars. And...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games