World Book Day: 5 Iconic musicians who documented their journey to success

MUMBAI: Musicians are elite writers who express the story behind their tracks within few minutes and have us listening to them on loop. Fans all over the world are often curious to know what goes on in the inner world of their favorite artists and how they reached the pedestal they stand on today. This World Book Day, we answer some of your question from artists itself who through autobiographies, have given details of their journey to and in the music industry. While you get up and close with your favorite artist through the books mentioned below, you can catch their biggest hits on Vh1 India’s special playlist – Vh1 WorldSmiths, 23rd April 2021 at 12pm



1. Me by Elton John

In his first and only official autobiography, music icon Elton John reveals the truth about his extraordinary life, from his rollercoaster lifestyle as shown in the film Rocketman, to becoming a living legend. Elton also writes powerfully about getting clean and changing his life, about finding love with David Furnish and becoming a father. In a voice that is warm, humble, and open, this is Elton on his music and his relationships, his passions, and his mistakes. This is a story that will stay with you by a living legend.

2. I Am Brian Wilson by Brian Wilson

I Am Brian Wilson reveals as never before the man who fought his way back to stability and creative relevance, who became a mesmerizing live artist, who forced himself to reckon with his own complex legacy. Whether he's talking about his childhood, his bandmates, or his own inner demons, Wilson's story, told in his own voice and in his own way, unforgettably illuminates the man behind the music, working through the turbulence and discord to achieve, at last, a new harmony.

3. Decoded by Jay Z

Decoded is a book like no other: a collection of lyrics and their meanings that together tell the story of a culture, an art form, a moment in history, and one of the most provocative and successful artists of our time. The book takes us through “A riveting exploration of Jay-Z’s journey.

4. Unfaith Music & Disappearing Ink by Elvis Costello

Unfaithful Music & Disappearing Ink provides readers with a master’s catalogue of a lifetime of great music. Costello reveals the process behind writing and recording legendary albums like My Aim Is True, This Year’s Model, Armed Forces, Almost Blue, Imperial Bedroom, and King of America. He tells the detailed stories, experiences, and emotions behind his great songs.

5. Benson: The Autobiography

Benson: The Autobiography follows George's remarkable rise from the ghettos of Pittsburgh to the stages of South Africa, and everywhere in between. A treat for serious listeners, hardcore guitar aficionados, and casual music followers alike, George's long-awaited book allows readers to meet the man who is one of the most beloved, prolific, and bestselling musicians of his or any other era.