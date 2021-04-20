For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  20 Apr 2021 15:54 |  By RnMTeam

Saregama strikes a long term music deal with Sanjay Leela Bhansali: comes on board as music partner for three of his projects, including Gangubai Kathiawadi

MUMBAI: It’s the confluence of two iconic entities in the Indian film and music industry. Saregama – India’s oldest and largest music label, that has some of the most unforgettable musical gems across languages in its repertoire. And Sanjay Leela Bhansali – an auteur extraordinaire – whose visual artistry and magnificence is only matched by his impeccable story-telling and astute understanding of music. They have now decided to collaborate together, where Saregama has come on board as the music label for three forthcoming projects of Bhansali. These projects will be the much awaited and discussed Alia Bhatt starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi - the music rights of which has been acquired from Pen Studios, the next untitled Bhansali directorial and his first non -film Hindi originals album which will have music composed by him.

Talking of this important partnership, Sanjay Leela Bhansalisaid, “Many a childhood memory of mine is of listening to the golden classics of Hindi cinema that the Saregama library holds and imagining my own world of stories around it. These songs and the music have been an essential part in my formative years. What an absolute delightful moment it is for me then that the music of three of my most zealous projects in the near future will add to this rich legacy of Saregama. This is a special collaboration for me, and one which is personal.”

Vikram Mehra, Managing Director, Saregama India, remarked on this collaboration, “There is history that breathes in the golden libraries of Saregama. And we believe history is about to be made again with our partnership with Sanjay LeelaBhansali. In today’s modern times of Hindi cinema, few raconteurs have come close to the consistent brilliance that he has shown in his movies and the music that he composes. His music sense is unparalleled – it imparts his stories a narrative purpose, and the songs stand on their own as that which transcend the immediate to find a more permanent place in our hearts. Saregama has preserved the work of some of the biggest talent from our music and film industry, and what an apt addition this will be. I can't wait for us to bring the music of three of Bhansali’s projects to audiences. It’s going to be special, for sure.”

Tags
Saregama music Sanjay Leela Bhansali Gangubai Kathiawadi
Related news
News | 20 Apr 2021

Bhushan Kumar's T-Series 'Lut Gaye' with Emraan Hashmi and Jubin Nautiyal hit another record; becomes first song to reach fastest 500million views in 60days

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has broken yet another record and it surely comes as no surprise. Their single, Lut Gaye, featuring the heartthrob of the nation, Emraan Hashmi garnered immense love from all and sundry within mere hours of its release.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Neha Kakkar: My fans are my extended family

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar says she loves creating content and interacting with fans on social media. The signer along with her husband Rohanpreet Singh will create short content for a social media platform.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to get an opportunity to perform Live at the Vaishno Devi shrine on the auspicious occasion of Navratri

MUMBAI: On the 6th day of Navratri i.e. April 18, the devotees will worship Goddess Katyayani, one of Mother Goddess Durga's 9 avatars. And performing there on the occasion will be the ever so versatile and celebrated singer, Tulsi Kumar.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Arjun Kanungo: OTT must credit musicians while using songs

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo on Monday addressed streaming platforms, asking them to give singers and musicians due credit if their tracks are used in any online production.

read more
News | 20 Apr 2021

Tulsi Kumar feels blessed to have performed at Vaishno Devi shrine

MUMBAI: Singer Tulsi Kumar performed at Vaishno Devi, and she says it was a blessing to be able to perform at the shrine during the ongoing festival of Navratras. Also a part of the celebrations at Vaishno Devi this year are singers Daler Mehndi, Anuradha Paudwal, and Sukhwinder Singh.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Rajasthan's renowned 'Hariprem Films' headed by 'Nitin Samadhiya' presents a plethora of royal symphony to India

MUMBAI: Hariprem Films presents Rajasthani single 'Vidaai' by Swaroop Khan.read more

2
Rahman, Mira Nair, Anupam Kher in BAFTA Breakthrough India jury

MUMBAI: Ten winners from the fields of television, films and games, selected by a jury including AR Rahman, Anupam Kher and Mira Nair, are to receive...read more

3
Neha Kakkar: My fans are my extended family

MUMBAI: Singer Neha Kakkar says she loves creating content and interacting with fans on social media. The signer along with her husband Rohanpreet...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series 'Lut Gaye' with Emraan Hashmi and Jubin Nautiyal hit another record; becomes first song to reach fastest 500million views in 60days

MUMBAI: Bhushan Kumar's T-Series has broken yet another record and it surely comes as no surprise. Their single, Lut Gaye, featuring the heartthrob...read more

5
Arjun Kanungo: OTT must credit musicians while using songs

MUMBAI: Singer Arjun Kanungo on Monday addressed streaming platforms, asking them to give singers and musicians due credit if their tracks are used...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games