News |  20 Apr 2021 13:28 |  By RnMTeam

Kannada music director breaks down while explaining his ordeal to get an oxygen cylinder

\MUMBAI: Hours after Kannada film director, Guruprasad, lashed out at Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, noted Kannada music director, comedian and director, Sadhu Kokila, on Monday appealed to the general public to be very vigilant about the Covid-19 pandemic and follow the safety protocols.

While explaining his ordeal to procure a cylinder of oxygen for his brother's son, Kokila got emotional and told reporters that he could imagine the plight of a common man who is struggling out there to get treatment for their kith and kin in the worst times of pandemic.

"Being a celebrity, I had to run from pillar to post just to arrange a single cylinder of oxygen for my brother's son, who had tested Covid positive. It was a horrible experience," he rued.

He added that people should not take the pandemic lightly.

"Whatever is coming in the media is absolutely true. There is shortage of oxygen, medicines, beds and even one has to wait for long hours to cremate or bury the dead ones. This is truly disastrous," he rued.

Kokila told reporters on the sidelines of the 'Muhurat' of the Kannada film 'Lagaam' that though his brother's son has recovered now, he cannot forget the ordeal which he went through.

On the work front, Kokila was last seen in the film 'Drona' which starred Shiva Rajkumar in the lead role. The last film for which he had composed music was 'Masti Gudi".

(Source: IANS)

Kannada music director
