Goldie Sohel unveils the story behind 'Aaj Sajeya' and 'Kinne Saalan Baad'

MUMBAI: Goldie Sohel cannot keep calm.

Composer-songwriter-singer Goldie Sohel released two singles, a new wedding song “Aaj Sajeya”, the music video which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma 2.0 featuring the stunning Alaya F who plays a new-age bride. And a beautiful love ballad portraying love between two lovers “Kinne Saalan Baad” featuring Avneet Kaur and Rohan Mehra.

Goldie started working on “Aaj Sajeya” last year but it was composed 2 years ago. “Kinne Saalan Baad” was composed last year during the lockdown. “The entire process of recording took its own time but the release coincidently happened back-to-back. In fact, one of my tracks ‘Maula’ with Papon which was released at the end of last year, I composed and wrote it 7 years ago”.

Excited about “Aaj Sajeya”, “Alaap Gosher from TM Talent Management and I were listening to some of my songs and he asked me ‘Why don’t you make a wedding song - something very relatable?’ then I started working on the song with the idea of evoking grand feelings filled with emotions. The song then moved to the production phase where we used instruments like Sarangi, Mandolin, Charango, Dholak and Shehnai to give it a proper Indian touch”.

While writing “Aaj Sajeya” he felt very emotional and it was quite challenging to portray those emotions. He has never done this forcefully and let this process happen organically. At times he also let some thoughts pass through his mind. “It’s only the ideas which keep coming back, I capture those''. And 'Kinne Saalan Baad' came very naturally as he was jamming with his guitar and he recorded it instantly.

Further talking about the storyline of the songs, for “Kinne Saalan Baad'', the singer had this story in mind in which there’s a couple in boarding school a long time back. The guy goes to London after school and they stop exchanging letters. They then see each other after many years and fall in love again. For “Aaj Sajeya” he wanted to portray the feeling of a bride on the day of her wedding. “I’m glad the video does a great job to justify the song”.