Travis Barker said Kourtney Kardashian is a 'blessing'

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sibling, turned 42 on Sunday.
She was tagged in dozens of Instagram posts for her birthday, but her boyfriend Travis Barker's post stood out from the rest.
Barker honored his girlfriend's birthday with an 'Instagram dump,' giving their fans a glimpse inside their relationship.
"I F------ LOVE YOU," Barker wrote alongside the post.
"YOU'RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD," he added. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY."
The post includes photos of the couple hugging, kissing, and holding hands, as well as a shot of Barker touching Kardashian's ankle.
Barker also included a video of Kardashian in the post. In the video, she sucks on his finger before dissolving into giggles.
Kardashian gave her followers a look at how Barker celebrated her birthday in person on her Instagram.
She shared a video of a giant bouquet of flowers and tagged Barker in it.
The bouquet, which looks like it has hundreds of flowers on it, came with a mobile of floating flowers over it.
Barker also shared a photo of a dessert with "Happy birthday Kourtney" written on the plate to his story.
The picture appeared to be from a birthday dinner for Kardashian.
