Sonu Nigam: As a Hindu I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place

MUMBAI: Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.
The singer feels, the religious gathering shouldn't have been permitted to happen amid the pandemic.
With reports of a huge number of Covid positive cases from Kumbh Mela area in Haridwar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday appealed to observe the event "symbolic" to strengthen fight against the deadly virus. Sonu Nigam posted a video on Instagram on Sunday reacting to the same.
In his Instagram video, Sonu Nigam said in Hindi: "I can't comment about anything else, I'm born a Hindu and as a Hindu, I feel the Kumbh Mela shouldn't have taken place in the first place. Thank God good sense prevailed on everyone and it has been made symbolic. I understand it is a matter of faith but considering the present situation of the world, nothing can be more important than the lives of people."
The singer in his video also expressed that live shows should not be arranged amid the second wave of the pandemic which has badly affected India. He said: "As a singer I feel live shows should not be conducted right now. Shows can be done maintaining social distance and taking precautions but not now, at a later time. We have to be very careful, the situation is very bad."
Further in his video, the singer informed that he will return to Mumbai from Goa on Monday and isolate himself as a precautionary measure. He said: "I'll return to Mumbai from Goa tomorrow and isolate in my room for a couple of days because I have to meet my father. Once I feel it is right, then I'll go and meet my father."
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more
MUMBAI: Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The...read more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s popular Bollywood music channel 9XM and Hindi hits music channel 9X Jalwa are now also available on the newly launch Samsung TV...read more
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s...read more
MUMBAI: In recent times, the Indian audience has started accepting the influence of the most happening genre of the music sector – Indie Pop Music,...read more
MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his...read more