Sneha Khanwalkar composes music for SonyLIV's Kathmandu Connection

MUMBAI: Ahead of its release this Friday, SonyLIV’s Kathmandu Connection is all set to entertain viewers with a great narrative. The trailer received a great response but here’s another reason to look forward to the release. Kathmandu Connection scores high on its music, composed by the versatile Sneha Khanwalkar. Sneha has lent music to the show’s title track – Syaah. Sung by Rajan Batra, Sunetra Banerjee and Shrikant Krishna, this song compliments the fast-paced narrative and is sure to tug your heartstrings for sure.

In the past, Sneha Khanwalkar has composed music for films like , Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Gangs of Wasseypur Part 1, Part 2 etc.

Well! we hope that the soothing music of Kathmandu Connection will be as much a treat to the audience as its gripping narrative around cross-border investigations. Directed by Sachin Pathak, the show features Amit Sial, Gopal Datt, Aksha Pardasany and others. Don’t forget to catch the series on and from 23rd April 2021, only on SonyLIV.