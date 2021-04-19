For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Apr 2021 14:21 |  By RnMTeam

Siddharth Gupta glad people like his chemistry with teen TV star Avneet Kaur

MUMBAI: The music video of singer Ishaan Khan's new track "Dekhe saare khwaab" has crossed four million views on YouTube within two days of release, and Siddharth Gupta, who features in the song with Avneet Kaur, says he is glad that people have liked their on-screen chemistry despite age difference. Siddharth is 27 while Avneet is 19.

"I was a little apprehensive initially while they were considering Avneet for the song because I thought that there is an age difference, and I thought what if we don't look right on screen," Siddharth tells IANS.

The actor, who featured in the 2017 web series "Ragini MMS: Returns", seems impressed with his teenager co-star.

"She is very effortless. She doesn't really have to prepare a lot and is very efficient as an actor, because she has done lot of work and is very easy to get along with," says Siddharth.

(Source: IANS )

Tags
Siddharth Gupta Avneet Kaur Singer music
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2021

Travis Barker said Kourtney Kardashian is a 'blessing'

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sibling, turned 42 on Sunday. She was tagged in dozens of Instagram posts for her birthday, but her boyfriend Travis Barker's post stood out from the rest.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Sneha Khanwalkar composes music for SonyLIV's Kathmandu Connection

MUMBAI: Ahead of its release this Friday, SonyLIV’s Kathmandu Connection is all set to entertain viewers with a great narrative. The trailer received a great response but here’s another reason to look forward to the release.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Late Mary Wilson's unreleased music to be available soon

MUMBAI: Late singer Mary Wilson left a lot of unreleased music, which will be launched soon.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

BTS' 'Dynamite' sets new record at Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: BTS’s track “Dynamite” is unstoppable.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Rising star Ashley Kutcher releases new ballad and video "If I Could"

MUMBAI: Continuing to emerge as an artist-to-watch this year, 22-year-old Baltimore singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher shares a new track titled “If I Could” with accompanying cinematic visuals.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Jubin Nautiyal bowls over host and friend Tulsi Kumar in this new episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 2

MUMBAI: The power-packed season of Indie Hain Hum that has seen various guests like Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, Milind Gaba, Dhvani Bhanushali, Palak...read more

2
Blood Wine or Honey's new single 'Testing Time' also announcing upcoming 'DTx2' album release

MUMBAI: 'Testing Time' is the first single from Hong Kong-based duo Blood Wine or Honey's brand new album 'DTx2'. The single will be out on 30th...read more

3
"Saahil Bhargava’s new song 'Kohima' focuses on the horrors and trauma of soldiers at war"

MUMBAI: Using the backdrop of the Battle of Kohima from WW2, it explores the despair and desperation that comes in the heat of a brutal battle." read more

4
Travis Barker said Kourtney Kardashian is a 'blessing'

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sibling, turned 42 on Sunday. She was tagged in dozens of Instagram posts for her birthday, but...read more

5
Arpita Chakraborty : “Singing for Well Done Baby was one of the best experiences I’ve had!”

MUMBAI: “Paisa Yeh Paisa” , “Makhmali”, “Vallav Re Nakhwa”, “Bas Itni Si Tamanna” fame Playback Singer Arpita Singer is excited about her latest...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games