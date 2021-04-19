For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Apr 2021 15:05 |  By RnMTeam

Rising star Ashley Kutcher releases new ballad and video "If I Could"

MUMBAI: Continuing to emerge as an artist-to-watch this year, 22-year-old Baltimore singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher shares a new track titled “If I Could” with accompanying cinematic visuals.

Preceding Ashley's previous breakout track, "Love You From A Distance", which was her most successful song to date, "If I Could" is an emotionally charged ballad with Ashley's vocals that resounds between sparsely soft piano, stretching from intimate verses into a powerful pledge, “And if I could, I would take it all away from you for good.” The track threads together acoustic guitar and strings as her dynamic vocals takes center stage, that hints at the scope of her vocals and songwriting depth all at once.

Sharing on the conception and meaning of the song to her, Ashley shares, ""If I Could" is a very unique release for me because it was the first song I had ever written about someone else’s battles. But as it all came together, I found my own meaning within the lyrics. I think everyone will relate to this song in completely different ways and that’s what’s so beautiful about it."

This release stands out as the official follow-up to her breakout song "Love You From A Distance”. Amassing 23.5 million streams across all platforms, the song shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. She recently provided another perspective on the track with an intimate performance on the Official Acoustic Video. The song paves the way for more music to come from Ashley Kutcher very soon.

Ashley Kutcher's song and music video "If I Could" is out now via Darkroom / Interscope Records.

