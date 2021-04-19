Rising star Ashley Kutcher releases new ballad and video "If I Could"

MUMBAI: Continuing to emerge as an artist-to-watch this year, 22-year-old Baltimore singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher shares a new track titled “If I Could” with accompanying cinematic visuals.
Preceding Ashley's previous breakout track, "Love You From A Distance", which was her most successful song to date, "If I Could" is an emotionally charged ballad with Ashley's vocals that resounds between sparsely soft piano, stretching from intimate verses into a powerful pledge, “And if I could, I would take it all away from you for good.” The track threads together acoustic guitar and strings as her dynamic vocals takes center stage, that hints at the scope of her vocals and songwriting depth all at once.
Sharing on the conception and meaning of the song to her, Ashley shares, ""If I Could" is a very unique release for me because it was the first song I had ever written about someone else’s battles. But as it all came together, I found my own meaning within the lyrics. I think everyone will relate to this song in completely different ways and that’s what’s so beautiful about it."
This release stands out as the official follow-up to her breakout song "Love You From A Distance”. Amassing 23.5 million streams across all platforms, the song shows no signs of stopping or slowing down. She recently provided another perspective on the track with an intimate performance on the Official Acoustic Video. The song paves the way for more music to come from Ashley Kutcher very soon.
Ashley Kutcher's song and music video "If I Could" is out now via Darkroom / Interscope Records.
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The music video of singer Ishaan Khan's new track "Dekhe saare khwaab" has crossed four million views on YouTube within two days of release,...read more
MUMBAI: (aka Carlo Megighian) is a young Italian producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist from the small city of Padua. Recently partnered with...read more
MUMBAI: Late singer Mary Wilson left a lot of unreleased music, which will be launched soon. "I made that commitment to her the last time we spoke,...read more
MUMBAI: BTS’s track “Dynamite” is unstoppable. As if creating three records at the Guinness World Records wasn’t enough, the Grammy-nominated song...read more
MUMBAI: 'Testing Time' is the first single from Hong Kong-based duo Blood Wine or Honey's brand new album 'DTx2'. The single will be out on 30th...read more