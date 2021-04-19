For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  19 Apr 2021 15:02 |  By RnMTeam

No Label releases new single 'Mega'

MUMBAI: (aka Carlo Megighian) is a young Italian producer, composer and multi-instrumentalist from the small city of Padua. Recently partnered with Red Bull Records in 2020, his music came to the attention of the label for his unique experimental style. No Label's fluid music sensibilities ranges from maximalist glitchy electronica to languid ambient textures, all informed with a leftfield hip-hop sensibility from his roots producing for Italy’s biggest Trap/Rap artists.

With "MEGA", the first of two Spring 2021 releases, No Label is the latest in a series of global artists to release singles through Red Bull Records. As a statement of intent and living up to its name, the track opens with a barrage of maximalist synths which suddenly disintegrates and collapses under a wall of percussive noise. The track then breaks down with a semblance of hip-hop beats briefly together before it progresses into a plethora of warps, glitches and implodes once again. Commenting on what the song means to him, No Label shares, “With this new music, I wanted to detach myself from the previous multiform sound of No Label and focus on creating a new musical cycle that is more specific and identifiable. I see "MEGA" as a sort of distorted acid trip. In this track, I wanted to make the listener experience the most extreme mood changes possible, but always maintaining control of the song. Everything is punctuated by tension-filled orchestral samples in the style of Italian B-series western films.”

No Label – "MEGA" (Visualizer)

After Carlo became increasingly fixated with the gnarly sounds of Italian Trap with its banging 808s and tales of crime culture, it was at this point that his No Label alter ego began to take shape. “I just thought they were cool and the memes were funny, so as a joke I started making beats, but people kept asking for more and more of them. I didn’t take it seriously at first and even used an automatic name generator on google which came up with No Label and that has stuck.”

Whilst expanding his horizons beyond Trap, he was drawn to artists pushing the fringes of electronic music such as Flying Lotus and SOPHIE. As a result of his ever-evolving style, No Label’s production skills became increasingly noticed. A chance encounter led to leftfield Italian hip hop label Pluggers persuading him to create an album. The self-titled opus was released in late 2019, and this is where No Label fully expressed himself, weaving, chopping and pasting his way through a multitude of styles. No Label’s unique production style is now being recognised by major Italian Hip Hop / Trap artists, who began to look him up for his services.

No Label's song "MEGA" is out now via Red Bull Records.

Stream "MEGA" here: ffm.to/mega

Tags
No Label music Songs
Related news
News | 19 Apr 2021

Travis Barker said Kourtney Kardashian is a 'blessing'

MUMBAI: Kourtney Kardashian, the eldest Kardashian sibling, turned 42 on Sunday. She was tagged in dozens of Instagram posts for her birthday, but her boyfriend Travis Barker's post stood out from the rest.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Sneha Khanwalkar composes music for SonyLIV's Kathmandu Connection

MUMBAI: Ahead of its release this Friday, SonyLIV’s Kathmandu Connection is all set to entertain viewers with a great narrative. The trailer received a great response but here’s another reason to look forward to the release.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Late Mary Wilson's unreleased music to be available soon

MUMBAI: Late singer Mary Wilson left a lot of unreleased music, which will be launched soon.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

BTS' 'Dynamite' sets new record at Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: BTS’s track “Dynamite” is unstoppable.

read more
News | 19 Apr 2021

Rising star Ashley Kutcher releases new ballad and video "If I Could"

MUMBAI: Continuing to emerge as an artist-to-watch this year, 22-year-old Baltimore singer-songwriter Ashley Kutcher shares a new track titled “If I Could” with accompanying cinematic visuals.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Night Time Economy demands return of the Night Tube

MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

top# 5 articles

1
Late Mary Wilson's unreleased music to be available soon

MUMBAI: Late singer Mary Wilson left a lot of unreleased music, which will be launched soon. "I made that commitment to her the last time we spoke,...read more

2
BTS' 'Dynamite' sets new record at Guinness World Records

MUMBAI: BTS’s track “Dynamite” is unstoppable. As if creating three records at the Guinness World Records wasn’t enough, the Grammy-nominated song...read more

3
Blood Wine or Honey's new single 'Testing Time' also announcing upcoming 'DTx2' album release

MUMBAI: 'Testing Time' is the first single from Hong Kong-based duo Blood Wine or Honey's brand new album 'DTx2'. The single will be out on 30th...read more

4
Bhushan Kumar's T-Series' single 'Dil Hai Deewana' starring Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet out now!

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s...read more

5
Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja's next song, Manzar to release soon

MUMBAI: Salman Ali, who won the trophy at Indian Idol 10 and who has earlier crooned for films such as Satellite Shankar and Dabangg 3. is all set...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games