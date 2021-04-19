For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Apr 2021 16:24

Late Mary Wilson's unreleased music to be available soon

MUMBAI: Late singer Mary Wilson left a lot of unreleased music, which will be launched soon.

"I made that commitment to her the last time we spoke, less than two weeks before Mary passed," said Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of Universal Music, the company that will unveil Wilson's unreleased music.

"Mary cared about three things. First and foremost, about the artiste community, which is why she was so involved in supporting legislation helpful to fellow artistes, songwriters and producers," he added.

"We always got around to talking about her solo music. She wanted to release it, but she wanted to make sure that it was the right time," Resnikoff further said, in an interview with Variety.

Wilson was the founding member of The Supremes, an American female singing group. She died in February this year.

(Source: IANS)

