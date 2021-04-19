Late Mary Wilson's unreleased music to be available soon

MUMBAI: Late singer Mary Wilson left a lot of unreleased music, which will be launched soon.
"I made that commitment to her the last time we spoke, less than two weeks before Mary passed," said Bruce Resnikoff, president and CEO of Universal Music, the company that will unveil Wilson's unreleased music.
"Mary cared about three things. First and foremost, about the artiste community, which is why she was so involved in supporting legislation helpful to fellow artistes, songwriters and producers," he added.
"We always got around to talking about her solo music. She wanted to release it, but she wanted to make sure that it was the right time," Resnikoff further said, in an interview with Variety.
Wilson was the founding member of The Supremes, an American female singing group. She died in February this year.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Following several public announcements and industry meetings over the last few months, tread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: BTS’s track “Dynamite” is unstoppable. As if creating three records at the Guinness World Records wasn’t enough, the Grammy-nominated song...read more
MUMBAI: 'Testing Time' is the first single from Hong Kong-based duo Blood Wine or Honey's brand new album 'DTx2'. The single will be out on 30th...read more
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s...read more
MUMBAI: Salman Ali, who won the trophy at Indian Idol 10 and who has earlier crooned for films such as Satellite Shankar and Dabangg 3. is all set...read more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s popular Bollywood music channel 9XM and Hindi hits music channel 9X Jalwa are now also available on the newly launch Samsung TV...read more