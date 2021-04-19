For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Apr 2021 12:00

Jubin Nautiyal bowls over host and friend Tulsi Kumar in this new episode of Indie Hain Hum Season 2

MUMBAI: The power-packed season of Indie Hain Hum that has seen various guests like Armaan Malik, Amaal Malik, Milind Gaba, Dhvani Bhanushali, Palak Mucchal, Sachet-Parampara, Kanika Kapoor, welcome their new guest - versatile singer Jubin Nautiyal. Our vivacious and bubbly host Tulsi Kumar was left spellbind with the amazing experiences that her co-singer and friend Jubin shared with her during this candid chat.

Talented Tulsi Kumar set the floor on fire with soulful unplugged version of Taaron Ke Sheher to introduce Jubin Nautiyal on the show. The singer who has won many hearts with his dashing looks and soulful voice, will make revelations about his musical journey and hostel days to Tulsi Kumar. Not only that but ever charming Tulsi Kumar also indulges Jubin in a fun-filled game where the audiences will get to learn some truths about him as well as see his daring side.

Apart from inspiring audiences with the amazing journey of established singers, T-Series and Red FM’s show Indie Hain Hum Season 2 hosted by Tulsi Kumar thrives on showcasing and introducing the listeners to the hidden musical gems of the nation. In the upcoming episode, the audience will get to meet Taba Chake from Arunachal Pradesh. With musical influences encompassing north eastern folk music Taba Chake’s songs transport the listeners into a zen space, striking the right chord. His maiden album gauged about 12.2 million impressions across streaming platforms.

Talking about her experience, Tulsi Kumar comments “The upcoming episode is incredibly special as its very pure and natural. We have the boys from mountains, one is Jubin Nautiyal who is a huge sensation among audiences with his soulful tracks and the other one is Taba Chake’s a young talent from North East bringing fresh music fused with folk-melody. Both artists have a pure flair in their music that makes audience instantly connect with their body of work. Do catch this episode for many exciting revelations.”

Tags
Jubin Nautiyal Tulsi Kumar Indie Hain Hum Season 2 Singer music
