News |  19 Apr 2021 12:36 |  By RnMTeam

Indian Idol winner Salman Ali and Vipin Aneja's next song, Manzar to release soon

MUMBAI: Salman Ali, who won the trophy at Indian Idol 10 and who has earlier crooned for films such as Satellite Shankar and Dabangg 3. is all set to release his new song along with Vipin Aneja called Manzar. Manzar is penned by Musicpreneur and lyricist Gilbert Chettiar and the music video will be released digitally on Lafzon Music's Youtube Channel. The song portrays the emotions and turmoil that the photographer in the song is going through due to the global pandemic and how he manages to conquer the most powerful and personal emotion of all- smile. The music video is conceptualised and directed by Devansh Patel and features actor Prashantt Guptha.

The team released the poster of the song on their social media accounts and the poster was even shared and loved by the Bollywood fraternity. Suniel Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Hemant Kher, Kubra Sait, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Sharib Hashmi, Cyrus Sahukar, Nakuul Mehta amongst many others shared the poster on their social media platforms congratulating the team.

Indian Idol Salman Ali Manoj Bajpayee Suniel Shetty Neil Nitin Mukesh Cyrus Sahukar Nakuul Mehta
