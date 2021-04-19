Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ starring Arjun Kapoor & Rakul Preet out now!

MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Directed by the talented duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, the song features Arjun and Rakul in interesting scenarios and looks that match the energy and vibe of the romantic dance number. Incidentally this will be the first time that the handsome actor & stunning actress will be seen in a music single, all thanks to Bhushan Kumar!
Composed by Tanishk Bagchi with vocals by Darshan Raval and actress-turned-singer Zara Khan, ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ with its upbeat tune and fun lyrics has all the elements of a party track.
Says T-Series head honcho Bhushan Kumar, “The song is an upbeat, peppy track and a complete dance number. Everything about the song from Arjun - Rakul’s looks, to the sets, to the music video concept, to the beats, vocals and quirky lyrics is great! Our audiences are going to love this song.”
Arjun Kapoor says, “I had a blast with Rakul while filming the song ‘Dil Hai Deewana’.It’s an out-and-out dance track with a very fun vibe, which directors Radhika-Vinay aptly captured.When it comes to music, Bhushan Kumar has always worked towards giving fantastic music and I definitely think 'Dil Hai Deewana' will be one such go-to party song for people."
Adds Rakul Preet, “Dil Hai Deewana gave Arjun and I the opportunity to work again after Sardar Ka Grandson and it’s always fun working with Arjun. The song is very energetic, peppy and we had a great time shooting for it.”
The directors Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru say, “Dil Hai Deewana is a complete masala track. Arjun and Rakul represent the young generation and were perfect for this song. The song in itself is so fun that it enabled us to experiment with different sets and scenarios
Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ is out now on T-Series’ YouTube channel.
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more
MUMBAI: 9X Media’s popular Bollywood music channel 9XM and Hindi hits music channel 9X Jalwa are now also available on the newly launch Samsung TV...read more
MUMBAI: In recent times, the Indian audience has started accepting the influence of the most happening genre of the music sector – Indie Pop Music,...read more
MUMBAI: After delivering multiple chartbusters and carving a niche for himself with his musical prowess, Anu Malik has now added a new feather to his...read more
MUMBAI: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet are all set to get you grooving on your feet with the romantic dance track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’ by Bhushan Kumar’s...read more
MUMBAI: Noted singer Sonu Nigam on Sunday reacted to the Kumbh Mela being made symbolic for this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The...read more