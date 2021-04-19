For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
News |  19 Apr 2021 13:34

9XM and 9X Jalwa now also available on Samsung TV PLUS

MUMBAI: 9X Media’s popular Bollywood music channel 9XM and Hindi hits music channel 9X Jalwa are now also available on the newly launch Samsung TV Plus platform. Samsung TV Plus offers consumers of Samsung Smart televisions free TV content, with ad-supported select live channels and on-demand videos, with no additional device such as a set top box.

Millions of Samsung TV Plus viewers can now enjoy the best curated Hindi songs from the latest hits to the evergreen/forever hits, sprinkled with a dose of some super cool animated humour! 9XM and 9X Jalwa are available on Samsung TV Plus since the launch of the TV Plus service in India on 30th March 2021.

Commenting on the association, Nitin Sharma - EVP - Distribution said, “We are pleased that both our Hindi music channels are streaming on Samsung TV Plus right from day one of the OTT Service platform’s launch in India. With the streaming of 9XM and 9X Jalwa, Samsung TV Plus viewers across all age groups will be able to enjoy the best curated Hindi songs interspersed with rib-tickling animation. This association will further enhance the wide reach of 9XM and 9X Jalwa, taking it beyond television and onto the second screen and personal devices of Samsung Smart TV and mobile phone users. ‘My Time, My Viewing’ and ‘Convenience’ are the two most potent currencies especially with the target audience whom we engage with and Samsung TV Plus further pushes the content to reach out to our audiences wherever they are.”

With the launch in India, Samsung TV Plus is now available in 14 countries including the US, Canada, Korea, Switzerland, Germany, Austria, UK, Italy, France, Spain, Australia, Brazil and Mexico.

Globally, Samsung TV Plus offers Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy smartphone user’s access to 800+ channels spanning news, sports, entertainment, and much more.

