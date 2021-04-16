For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Apr 2021 17:26 |  By RnMTeam

When Ankit Tiwari reminded Mika Singh of AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari showed off his Sufiyana skills on the ereality TV stage, and pop star Mika Singh was reminded of Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman.

Ankit was performing at the show Indian Pro Music League (IPML) recently, when he impressed everyone. He was engaged in a jugalbandi battle along with Salman Ali against Javed Ali and Hemant Brijwasi on Rahman's song "Haji Ali" from the 2000 release, "Fiza".

Singer Mika Singh, who is the captain of the Punjab Lions team in the show, said: "Ankit, I was just telling Shaan how you sounded exactly like AR Rahman because I think you have the same pitch as him. This performance was an actual experience, I simply closed my eyes and felt that we're all in a dargah while listening to it. I think that's the beauty of not only the song, but the singer too, great one!"

Singer Shaan, who is the captain of the Bengal Tigers team, said: "I've never heard Ankit sing a Sufi song before, but what a performance! You know, when there's spirituality in a voice, no matter what song you sing, it naturally turns out to be very special."

Sajid Wajid of Delhi Jammers was in awe, too: "I'll be very honest with you, I've just heard a couple of your songs, not too many. But today after hearing you sing, I can say that the texture of your voice is somewhat magical and it fits not only romantic songs, but any song that you sing. Fabulous performance!"

Indian Pro Music League airs on Zee TV.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Mika Singh Ankit Tiwari music Songs
Related news
News | 16 Apr 2021

Icon Staar Allu Arjun congratulates his brother, Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song

MUMBAI: Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success of his debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' title track narrates antics of characters

MUMBAI: The animated version of the popular television show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", has launched its title track. The song narrates the antics of all the characters.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde look smitten as they enjoy pub date

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking smitten in each other's company. The couple is going from strength to strength despite the age gap, according to dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Shaan reacts to people testing positive at Kumbh Mela

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela, Haridwar between April 10 and 14.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Foxing releases song and video ''Go Down Together''

MUMBAI: Foxing has announced a new partnership between their recently-minted label, Grand Paradise, and esteemed indie Hopeless Records. To celebrate, the band has released a new song and video in "Go Down Together", and as only they can, they tackle a massive subject in an extraordinary way.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
MCAI declares its election results after a virtually held meeting amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' title track narrates antics of characters

MUMBAI: The animated version of the popular television show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", has...read more

2
Shaan reacts to people testing positive at Kumbh Mela

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela,...read more

3
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez end their relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship. The two called off their engagement in a...read more

4
Icon Staar Allu Arjun congratulates his brother, Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song

MUMBAI: Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success of his debut Hindi song...read more

5
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde look smitten as they enjoy pub date

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games