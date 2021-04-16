When Ankit Tiwari reminded Mika Singh of AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari showed off his Sufiyana skills on the ereality TV stage, and pop star Mika Singh was reminded of Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman.
Ankit was performing at the show Indian Pro Music League (IPML) recently, when he impressed everyone. He was engaged in a jugalbandi battle along with Salman Ali against Javed Ali and Hemant Brijwasi on Rahman's song "Haji Ali" from the 2000 release, "Fiza".
Singer Mika Singh, who is the captain of the Punjab Lions team in the show, said: "Ankit, I was just telling Shaan how you sounded exactly like AR Rahman because I think you have the same pitch as him. This performance was an actual experience, I simply closed my eyes and felt that we're all in a dargah while listening to it. I think that's the beauty of not only the song, but the singer too, great one!"
Singer Shaan, who is the captain of the Bengal Tigers team, said: "I've never heard Ankit sing a Sufi song before, but what a performance! You know, when there's spirituality in a voice, no matter what song you sing, it naturally turns out to be very special."
Sajid Wajid of Delhi Jammers was in awe, too: "I'll be very honest with you, I've just heard a couple of your songs, not too many. But today after hearing you sing, I can say that the texture of your voice is somewhat magical and it fits not only romantic songs, but any song that you sing. Fabulous performance!"
Indian Pro Music League airs on Zee TV.
(Source: IANS)
