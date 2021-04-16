Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' title track narrates antics of characters

MUMBAI: The animated version of the popular television show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", has launched its title track. The song narrates the antics of all the characters.

The show will explore the universe ofTaarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah" (TMKOC) through new stories.

The foot tapping track starts with the journey of the Chashmah from "Ooltah" to "Chhota" and discloses the entertaining plans of the reinvented Gokuldham society.

The animated characters such as Jethalal, Daya, Tappu and babuji among many others are based on the characters of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, authored and created by Asit Kumarr Modi.

The show will be available on Sony YAY!