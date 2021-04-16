Shaan reacts to people testing positive at Kumbh Mela

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela, Haridwar between April 10 and 14.

"Why would God save us.. ??? if we are just not interested in saving ourselves and our families.. Please Please #StayHomeStaySafe," tweeted Shaan.

Several Bollywood personalities have reacted to the Kumbh Mela being conducted amid the ongoing second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The kumbh mela and political rallies clearly prove that politicians care only about VOTES and not about PEOPLE..In other words they don't care about the people DYING once they cast their votes ...SO INTELLIGENT NO? WOWWWW," filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma tweeted on Friday.

"You know what the real bad news is? It's going to get much worse. Election campaigns are peaking. Hundreds of thousands of People from the Kumbh, Haridwar are returning home.

P. R. E. P. A. R. E," filmmaker Anubhav Sinha posted late on Thursday.

"Not sure if I'm more traumatised by videos of the Kumbh and election rallies or by COVID. I think it's the former," veteran actress Soni Razdan tweeted earlier this week.

