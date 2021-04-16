For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Apr 2021 16:43 |  By RnMTeam

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez end their relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship. The two called off their engagement in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they jointly said in the statement, according to eonline.com.

They said they "wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them. The only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support".

Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

(Source: IANS)

Tags
Cynthia Scurtis music Max Muniz Songs
Related news
News | 16 Apr 2021

Icon Staar Allu Arjun congratulates his brother, Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song

MUMBAI: Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success of his debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' title track narrates antics of characters

MUMBAI: The animated version of the popular television show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", has launched its title track. The song narrates the antics of all the characters.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde look smitten as they enjoy pub date

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking smitten in each other's company. The couple is going from strength to strength despite the age gap, according to dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Shaan reacts to people testing positive at Kumbh Mela

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela, Haridwar between April 10 and 14.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

When Ankit Tiwari reminded Mika Singh of AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari showed off his Sufiyana skills on the ereality TV stage, and pop star Mika Singh was reminded of Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
MCAI declares its election results after a virtually held meeting amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Icon Staar Allu Arjun congratulates his brother, Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song

MUMBAI: Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success of his debut Hindi song...read more

2
Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde look smitten as they enjoy pub date

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking...read more

3
Foxing releases song and video ''Go Down Together''

MUMBAI: Foxing has announced a new partnership between their recently-minted label, Grand Paradise, and esteemed indie Hopeless Records. To celebrate...read more

4
Adarsh Gourav wishes to sing and compose for films in the future

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger", says that, being a trained classical singer, he wishes to sing...read more

5
Pendulum release the massive new single 'Come Alive'

MUMBAI: Pendulum - one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time are back for 2021 with another massive new single - ‘Come Alive’ - is released...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games