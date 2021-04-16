Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez end their relationship

MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship. The two called off their engagement in a joint statement.

"We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects," they jointly said in the statement, according to eonline.com.

They said they "wish the best for each other and one another's children. Out of respect for them. The only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support".

Lopez has twins Emme and Max Muniz with ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, while Rodriguez shares daughters Natasha and Ella Rodriguez with ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis.

