For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Apr 2021 13:58 |  By RnMTeam

Indianuance and Paytm Insider presents Ace It with the Masters, an online masterclass series with Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: “Ace It With The Masters” presented by Indianuance is bringing an online masterclass series with the legend Shubha Mudgal. Indianuance is one of India’s first artist management and concert programming organisation of its kind in India, with a focus on Indian Classical, World and Folk music. The masterclass series will enable and give the students the opportunity to learn to sing devotional verses by 8 extremely prominent poets of Nirgun and Sagun Traditions, wherein the verses have been composed by Shubha Mudgal herself.

Tickets starting from Rs 2000 are available on Paytm Insider, and are available to a global audience.

Speaking on the commencement of the series, Shubha Mudgal adds, “Ace It with the Masters” is a great initiative that focuses on educating and inspiring the youth of tomorrow. Teaching classes online has been a new experience for me but it’s wonderful that I can continue to pass on the knowledge and craft through this medium. I firmly believe that music and poetry as art forms are deeply reflective of our culture, rituals, traditions, and stories which need to be preserved and passed onto our future generations, and that is what I aim to bring to the platform. My endeavor would be to make the participants look at learning music as a more holistic experience along with honing their craft.”

Through “Ace It With The Masters”, Shubha will introduce four original compositions based on the Nirgun Verses by Kabir, Dharmadas, Yari Sahab, and Sehjobai and four on the Sagun Verses by Soordas, Kumbhandas, Rasik Pritam, and Lalit Kishori – all through eight extraordinary sessions. With each session, she will introduce learners to the poet, the metaphors and images in the verse to be sung, and details about the music and literature. This will be followed by practical teaching of the composition and time to sing the composition individually and receive feedback. The sessions are meant for music enthusiasts with an intermediate-level understanding and knowledge of Hindustani classical music – primarily the concepts of Raag and Taal.

Speaking about this, Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) at Paytm Insider said, “It is a pleasure to be working with the respected Shubha Mudgal through “Ace It With The Masters”. We believe it’s a unique opportunity for any musician to be trained under her guidance. At Paytm Insider, we are always striving to push the boundaries of digital engagement and we look forward to establishing newer ways of up-skilling and learning. Who better to start it with than such a celebrated master herself.”

In order to cater to a wider audience the online master class series tickets can be purchased anytime depending on the consumers’ availability and be viewed at their own convenience.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2Q57zcu

Tags
Paytm Insider Songs music
Related news
News | 16 Apr 2021

Arjun Kapoor & Darshan Raval fulfill their 7 year old dream with Bhushan Kumar’s new single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’!

MUMBAI: Life comes a full circle for the actor Arjun Kapoor and singer Darshan Raval, who first interacted on a singing reality show in 2014. 7 years later, the two finally collaborate on Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ new track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Prateek Gandhi's new single 'Tum aao na' to premiere on April 17

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Prateek Gandhi's new single "Tum aao na" will premiere on April 17.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

How a Lata Mangeshkar classic drew Abhishek Verma to his new role

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Verma, who is seen on the show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", says there is a special reason why he connects easily with his new show. The song, a Lata Mangeshkar classic that features in the 1962 Bollywood film "Anpadh", was composed by the late Madan Mohan.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and peppy number has crossed 100 million views in a matter of three weeks and seeing the daily views, there seems to be no stopping it.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of the release of the song, the pop queen and national crush, Rohit Saraf have been trending with 'The Future Wife' reel over social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
MCAI declares its election results after a virtually held meeting amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Arjun Kapoor & Darshan Raval fulfill their 7 year old dream with Bhushan Kumar’s new single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’!

MUMBAI: Life comes a full circle for the actor Arjun Kapoor and singer Darshan Raval, who first interacted on a singing reality show in 2014. 7 years...read more

2
W&W announce first instalment of Rave Culture Live Series

MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital...read more

3
Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and...read more

4
Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it. The 28-year-old...read more

5
9X Media elevates Kanan Dave

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games