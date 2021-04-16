Indianuance and Paytm Insider presents Ace It with the Masters, an online masterclass series with Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: “Ace It With The Masters” presented by Indianuance is bringing an online masterclass series with the legend Shubha Mudgal. Indianuance is one of India’s first artist management and concert programming organisation of its kind in India, with a focus on Indian Classical, World and Folk music. The masterclass series will enable and give the students the opportunity to learn to sing devotional verses by 8 extremely prominent poets of Nirgun and Sagun Traditions, wherein the verses have been composed by Shubha Mudgal herself.

Tickets starting from Rs 2000 are available on Paytm Insider, and are available to a global audience.

Speaking on the commencement of the series, Shubha Mudgal adds, “Ace It with the Masters” is a great initiative that focuses on educating and inspiring the youth of tomorrow. Teaching classes online has been a new experience for me but it’s wonderful that I can continue to pass on the knowledge and craft through this medium. I firmly believe that music and poetry as art forms are deeply reflective of our culture, rituals, traditions, and stories which need to be preserved and passed onto our future generations, and that is what I aim to bring to the platform. My endeavor would be to make the participants look at learning music as a more holistic experience along with honing their craft.”

Through “Ace It With The Masters”, Shubha will introduce four original compositions based on the Nirgun Verses by Kabir, Dharmadas, Yari Sahab, and Sehjobai and four on the Sagun Verses by Soordas, Kumbhandas, Rasik Pritam, and Lalit Kishori – all through eight extraordinary sessions. With each session, she will introduce learners to the poet, the metaphors and images in the verse to be sung, and details about the music and literature. This will be followed by practical teaching of the composition and time to sing the composition individually and receive feedback. The sessions are meant for music enthusiasts with an intermediate-level understanding and knowledge of Hindustani classical music – primarily the concepts of Raag and Taal.

Speaking about this, Varun Khare – Business Head, Live Entertainment (IPs & Partnerships) at Paytm Insider said, “It is a pleasure to be working with the respected Shubha Mudgal through “Ace It With The Masters”. We believe it’s a unique opportunity for any musician to be trained under her guidance. At Paytm Insider, we are always striving to push the boundaries of digital engagement and we look forward to establishing newer ways of up-skilling and learning. Who better to start it with than such a celebrated master herself.”

In order to cater to a wider audience the online master class series tickets can be purchased anytime depending on the consumers’ availability and be viewed at their own convenience.

Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/2Q57zcu