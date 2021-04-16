Icon Staar Allu Arjun congratulates his brother, Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song

MUMBAI: Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success of his debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab. Released by Indie Music Label, the song has garnered over 100 million views in a short span of time and has also inspired a fest of dance covers and reels.

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star shared, "BIG Congratulations

to @allusirish on hitting 100M

Super Proud ! &

Congratulations to

@darshanravaldz @neetimohan18 @heli_daruwala the entire team of

#vilayatisharaab "

Replying to the Icon Staar, Sirish said, "A big thank you from me & Vilayati Sharab team @darshanravaldz @neetimohan18 @heli.daruwala @indiemusiclabel”

After delivering impactful performances in ABCD, Sreerasthu Subamasthu, Okka Kshanam and Gouram, Allu Sirish ventured outside of Tollywood with Indie Music Label's peppy dance number. The actor is seen showcasing his commendable dance skills with his co-featuring artist Heli Daruwala. The hit song has been sung by Darshan Raval and Neeti Mohan.