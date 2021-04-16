How a Lata Mangeshkar classic drew Abhishek Verma to his new role

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Verma, who is seen on the show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", says there is a special reason why he connects easily with his new show.
The song, a Lata Mangeshkar classic that features in the 1962 Bollywood film "Anpadh", was composed by the late Madan Mohan.
Abhishek says there are days when he finds it tough to disconnect from his character.
"I do at times take my character home. So, yes, there are days when I do a very heavy scene and it is difficult to disconnect even when I leave the set," he told IANS.
Abhishek has been a part of shows such as "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", "Udaan" and "Pavitra Bhagya". He loves his character, Shobit, in "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha".
"Shobit is one of the best characters I've played so far. He is a family person and extremely emotional just as I am in real life. I feel lucky to have got this role. Shobit's character has much depth and layers. There's so much to do in it," he says.
He adds: "The response around the show has been good, touchwood. Shobhit is a very loving character, he's a family boy who will sacrifice his own happiness for his sibling and his mother or anyone he loves and people surely appreciate that."
Produced by Sonali and Amir Jaffar, "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" airs on Star Plus.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more
MUMBAI: Life comes a full circle for the actor Arjun Kapoor and singer Darshan Raval, who first interacted on a singing reality show in 2014. 7 years...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of...read more
MUMBAI: Singer-composer Prateek Gandhi's new single "Tum aao na" will premiere on April 17. "People tend to like the significant and versatile vocals...read more
MUMBAI: British Asian Pop Star Arzutra Garielle’s much awaited 2nd Album ‘Tumhaari’ has hit the floors and been garnering showers of love from Indian...read more
MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital...read more