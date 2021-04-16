How a Lata Mangeshkar classic drew Abhishek Verma to his new role

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Verma, who is seen on the show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", says there is a special reason why he connects easily with his new show.

Abhishek says there are days when he finds it tough to disconnect from his character.

"I do at times take my character home. So, yes, there are days when I do a very heavy scene and it is difficult to disconnect even when I leave the set," he told IANS.

Abhishek has been a part of shows such as "Yeh Hai Mohabbatein", "Udaan" and "Pavitra Bhagya". He loves his character, Shobit, in "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha".

"Shobit is one of the best characters I've played so far. He is a family person and extremely emotional just as I am in real life. I feel lucky to have got this role. Shobit's character has much depth and layers. There's so much to do in it," he says.

He adds: "The response around the show has been good, touchwood. Shobhit is a very loving character, he's a family boy who will sacrifice his own happiness for his sibling and his mother or anyone he loves and people surely appreciate that."

Produced by Sonali and Amir Jaffar, "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha" airs on Star Plus.

