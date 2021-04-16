Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde look smitten as they enjoy pub date

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking smitten in each other's company.
The couple is going from strength to strength despite the age gap, according to dailymail.co.uk.
"'They looked very cosy on an intimate table for two away from other diners. They were grinning like Cheshire cats at each other all night," a source told The Mirror.
"They were very polite and waved to the team before heading out the door," the source added.
Harry, 27 and Olivia, 37 started dating after they met on sets of the recently-wrapped film "Don't Worry Darling". Olivia was earlier in a seven-year engagement with Jason Sudeikis.
Jason and Olivia have two children Otis, six, and Daisy, four.
(Source: IANS)
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more
MUMBAI: Foxing has announced a new partnership between their recently-minted label, Grand Paradise, and esteemed indie Hopeless Records. To celebrate...read more
MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger", says that, being a trained classical singer, he wishes to sing...read more
MUMBAI: Pendulum - one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time are back for 2021 with another massive new single - ‘Come Alive’ - is released...read more
MUMBAI: French chart-topper Feder and Tik Tok sensation UPSAHL have joined forces on new single ‘Let There Be Drums’, out 16th April. Combining deep...read more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert -- a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film "99...read more