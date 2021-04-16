For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Apr 2021 17:22 |  By RnMTeam

Foxing releases song and video ''Go Down Together''

MUMBAI: Foxing has announced a new partnership between their recently-minted label, Grand Paradise, and esteemed indie Hopeless Records. To celebrate, the band has released a new song and video in "Go Down Together", and as only they can, they tackle a massive subject in an extraordinary way. Fans can stream the song here smarturl.it/FoxingGDT and watch the video here: smarturl.it/GDTVideo

The St. Louis group takes a bold turn towards Passion Pit/Phoenix/MGMT/'00s indie on the track, as vocalist Conor Murphy muses on being a young adult in debt ("ever since I got going, I've been going for broke"). A nod to the Bonnie Parker poem “The Trail’s End”, “Go Down Together” is a song about devotion and desperation. It is about financial ruin, hopeless grief, and the resilience of love.

Foxing - "Go Down Together" (Official Music Video)

The video for "Go Down Together" was co-directed and partially animated by Conor himself in a process called rotoscoping. First, everything is shot live-action and then each frame is drawn over individually to bring the footage to life in a totally different way.

Foxing has garnered a reputation as a band that goes big. With each release, the band has appeared downright determined to top the expansiveness of their previous works. But with three sprawling and well-received records now under their belt, the band had seemingly left themselves little ground to uncover.

But remember, this is Foxing. Just when you think you know what to expect, they exceed every expectation. Earlier this spring, a link was posted to their social media that led to an early 90’s looking website with nothing but six “rituals” on-screen with only one unlocked - an Ouija-style puzzle to solve. The reward for figuring it out? Early access to the band's first new song in over three years titled “Speak With The Dead” featuring Yoni Wolf of WHY?.

Just last week, Foxing revealed a second ritual at drawdownthemoon.org––this time, it's a text adventure game in the style of 1977's Zork, using elements and themes heavily explored in the music. Once completed, fans received an 8-bit version of "Go Down Together", as well as the chords & lyrics to the song to encourage fan covers and interpretations.

Tags
Go Down Together music Songs
Related news
News | 16 Apr 2021

Icon Staar Allu Arjun congratulates his brother, Allu Sirish on the success of his debut Hindi song

MUMBAI: Icon Staar Allu Arjun took to his social media to congratulate his younger brother Allu Sirish on the big success of his debut Hindi song Vilayati Sharaab.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' title track narrates antics of characters

MUMBAI: The animated version of the popular television show "Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah", titled "Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah", has launched its title track. The song narrates the antics of all the characters.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde look smitten as they enjoy pub date

MUMBAI: Singer-actor Harry Styles and his actress-filmmaker beau Olivia Wilde were recently spotted spending happy time at a pub in the city, looking smitten in each other's company. The couple is going from strength to strength despite the age gap, according to dailymail.co.uk.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Shaan reacts to people testing positive at Kumbh Mela

MUMBAI: Singer Shaan on Friday reacted to a news report on Twitter stating over 1,700 people have tested positive for Covid-19 at Kumbh Mela, Haridwar between April 10 and 14.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

When Ankit Tiwari reminded Mika Singh of AR Rahman

MUMBAI: Singer Ankit Tiwari showed off his Sufiyana skills on the ereality TV stage, and pop star Mika Singh was reminded of Oscar-winning music maestro AR Rahman.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
MCAI declares its election results after a virtually held meeting amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Adarsh Gourav wishes to sing and compose for films in the future

MUMBAI: Actor Adarsh Gourav, lead star of the Oscar-nominated film "The White Tiger", says that, being a trained classical singer, he wishes to sing...read more

2
Pendulum release the massive new single 'Come Alive'

MUMBAI: Pendulum - one of the most iconic electronic acts of all time are back for 2021 with another massive new single - ‘Come Alive’ - is released...read more

3
Feder ans UPSAHL link up on new single 'Let There Be Drums'

MUMBAI: French chart-topper Feder and Tik Tok sensation UPSAHL have joined forces on new single ‘Let There Be Drums’, out 16th April. Combining deep...read more

4
AR Rahman presents '99 Songs' special digital concert

MUMBAI: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert -- a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film "99...read more

5
Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games