Feder ans UPSAHL link up on new single 'Let There Be Drums'

MUMBAI: French chart-topper Feder and Tik Tok sensation UPSAHL have joined forces on new single ‘Let There Be Drums’, out 16th April.
Combining deep bass and fluttering percussion with UPSAHL’s sensual vocals, ‘Let There Be Drums’ is a unique, endearing pop jam that leaves a lasting impression. It follows Feder’s recent remix of the Dua Lipa single ‘Fever’.
Nice-born DJ and producer Feder shot to fame in 2014 with ‘Sixto’, a remix of ‘Can't Get Away’ by Rodriguez. He then signed to Atlantic Records and achieved huge international success with single ‘Goodbye’ featuring Lyse, which topped #1 in France and Switzerland. The single also was recognized with platinum certifications in Switzerland, Germany, Italy and in France. Following this, he was also awarded diamond certification in France for ‘Lordly’, and while he has since collaborated with recognized names such as Emmi, Daecolm and Alex Aiono.
Hailing from Phoenix, Arizona, UPSAHL burst onto the scene with 2019 global smash ‘Drugs’, a Tik Tok-propelled sensation that was #1 trending on the app and has since racked up 50 million Spotify streams. Far from a one-hit wonder, she also co-wrote ‘Good in Bed’ for Dua Lipa and has dropped a slew of huge singles over the last couple of years as she continues her ascent to the upper echelons of pop.
Bringing together two unique talents from different musical worlds, ‘Let There Be Drums’ is a triumphant collaboration that’s destined to shake up pop.
MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more
MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more
MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more
MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more
MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more
MUMBAI: Oscar-winning musician AR Rahman has released the 99 Songs Special Concert -- a digital show chronicling the music of his upcoming film "99...read more
MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of...read more
MUMBAI: “Ace It With The Masters” presented by Indianuance is bringing an online masterclass series with the legend Shubha Mudgal. Indianuance is one...read more
MUMBAI: French chart-topper Feder and Tik Tok sensation UPSAHL have joined forces on new single ‘Let There Be Drums’, out 16th April. Combining deep...read more
MUMBAI: Singer Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez have officially ended their relationship. The two called off their engagement in a...read more