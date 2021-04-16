Arjun Kapoor & Darshan Raval fulfill their 7 year old dream with Bhushan Kumar’s new single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’!

MUMBAI: Life comes a full circle for the actor Arjun Kapoor and singer Darshan Raval, who first interacted on a singing reality show in 2014. 7 years later, the two finally collaborate on Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ new track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’.

Back in 2014, Arjun was a guest judge on a popular reality show and was floored when Darshal Raval took to the stage with a fantastic performance. It was then that the actor expressed his dream of someday having Darshal sing for him. That dream has finally turned into reality as the two collaborate on this romantic dance single composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Darshan Raval recently posted a throwback video from the show with a special message to Arjun Kapoor saying 'bhai lo ho gayi aapki awaaz' to which the actor responded 'iss awaaz pe mera haq hai'.

Link : https://www.instagram.com/p/CNr-BJJDMv4/?igshid=1dfv6upldg5bo

Interestingly, while Arjun Kapoor and Darshan Raval will be working together for the first time, the actor reunites yet again with his Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul Preet Singh and his former Aurangzeb co-star turned singer Zara Khan, who has lent the female vocals for this song.

‘Dil Hai Deewana’ will be out on the 17th April on T-Series’ YouTube channel.