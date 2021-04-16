For more on radio and music business news. | Click on RNMBiz
editorial
Comments (0)
Powered by
Sponsored by
News |  16 Apr 2021 13:50 |  By RnMTeam

Arjun Kapoor & Darshan Raval fulfill their 7 year old dream with Bhushan Kumar’s new single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’!

MUMBAI: Life comes a full circle for the actor Arjun Kapoor and singer Darshan Raval, who first interacted on a singing reality show in 2014. 7 years later, the two finally collaborate on Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series’ new track ‘Dil Hai Deewana’.

Back in 2014, Arjun was a guest judge on a popular reality show and was floored when Darshal Raval took to the stage with a fantastic performance. It was then that the actor expressed his dream of someday having Darshal sing for him. That dream has finally turned into reality as the two collaborate on this romantic dance single composed by Tanishk Bagchi.

Darshan Raval recently posted a throwback video from the show with a special message to Arjun Kapoor saying 'bhai lo ho gayi aapki awaaz' to which the actor responded 'iss awaaz pe mera haq hai'.

Link : https://www.instagram.com/p/CNr-BJJDMv4/?igshid=1dfv6upldg5bo

Interestingly, while Arjun Kapoor and Darshan Raval will be working together for the first time, the actor reunites yet again with his Sardar Ka Grandson co-star Rakul Preet Singh and his former Aurangzeb co-star turned singer Zara Khan, who has lent the female vocals for this song.

‘Dil Hai Deewana’ will be out on the 17th April on T-Series’ YouTube channel.

Tags
T-Series Youtube Songs music
Related news
News | 16 Apr 2021

Indianuance and Paytm Insider presents Ace It with the Masters, an online masterclass series with Shubha Mudgal

MUMBAI: “Ace It With The Masters” presented by Indianuance is bringing an online masterclass series with the legend Shubha Mudgal.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

Prateek Gandhi's new single 'Tum aao na' to premiere on April 17

MUMBAI: Singer-composer Prateek Gandhi's new single "Tum aao na" will premiere on April 17.

read more
News | 16 Apr 2021

How a Lata Mangeshkar classic drew Abhishek Verma to his new role

MUMBAI: Actor Abhishek Verma, who is seen on the show "Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha", says there is a special reason why he connects easily with his new show. The song, a Lata Mangeshkar classic that features in the 1962 Bollywood film "Anpadh", was composed by the late Madan Mohan.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and peppy number has crossed 100 million views in a matter of three weeks and seeing the daily views, there seems to be no stopping it.

read more
News | 15 Apr 2021

Pop Queen Akasa Singh and Rohit Saraf's music video Shola is here to kick off the wedding season

MUMBAI: Celebrating the advent of the wedding season in India, a scintillating pair hits the music scene with a feisty song titled, Shola. Ahead of the release of the song, the pop queen and national crush, Rohit Saraf have been trending with 'The Future Wife' reel over social media.

read more

RnM Biz

News
Spotify introduces hands-free way to control your music

MUMBAI: Spotify is rolling out a new way for users to request or play music from within the app.read more

News
Divo's 2021 will focus on tech offerings for their clientele: Shahir Muneer, Founder and Director

MUMBAI: Divo, India’s leading digital media and music companies based out of South Inread more

News
Moj “Swipes Up” its new Brand Campaign as the ultimate entertainment destination

MUMBAI: Moj,India’s leading short video app, has launched a new brand campaign #SwipeUpWithMoj toread more

News
Spotify opens a second personalized playlist 'On Repeat'

MUMBAI: Spotify is opening up its personalized playlist, “On Repeat,” to advertising sponsorship.read more

News
MCAI declares its election results after a virtually held meeting amid the pandemic

MUMBAI: The Music Composers’ Association of India had its AGM on March 31st 2021 where for the firead more

top# 5 articles

1
Arjun Kapoor & Darshan Raval fulfill their 7 year old dream with Bhushan Kumar’s new single ‘Dil Hai Deewana’!

MUMBAI: Life comes a full circle for the actor Arjun Kapoor and singer Darshan Raval, who first interacted on a singing reality show in 2014. 7 years...read more

2
W&W announce first instalment of Rave Culture Live Series

MUMBAI: Following on from their groundbreaking extended reality (XR) debut last year, streaming live from Li-Ning Arena in their very own digital...read more

3
Darshan Raval's 'Vilayati Sharaab' crosses 100 million views in just three weeks of its release

MUMBAI: Darshan Raval’s latest track ‘Vilayati Sharaab’ seems to have taken music lovers by storm including south superstar Allu Arjun. The fun and...read more

4
Nick Jonas's 'This is Heaven' describes on marital bliss; calls wife Priyanka Chopra his muse

MUMBAI: Singer Nick Jonas is madly in love with his wife, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and has no reservations in accepting it. The 28-year-old...read more

5
9X Media elevates Kanan Dave

Kanan has been heading Marketing at 9X Media for the past 2 years. She is an experienced industry professional, with a career spanning over 15 years...read more

videos

explore RNM

Copyright © 2021 RadioandMusic.com. All rights reserved.
RNM and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Indiantelevision.com Group
Games